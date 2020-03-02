What’s on the menu at Holts Café, Holt Renfrew’s fancy new spot for brunch, afternoon tea and cocktails

Name: Holts Cafe Contact: 50 Bloor St. W., 416-355-2832, holtrenfrew.com, @holtscafebloorstreet Neighbourhood: Yorkville Chefs: Benjamin Lillico (The Rich Uncle Tavern, Langdon Hall) Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
Contemporary Canadian cuisine with some European influence. Guests can expect classic staples including Niçoise salad, steak frites and duck a l’orange, along with some plant-based options, like butternut squash risotto. Weekend brunch brings the usual suspects (a Benny, buttermilk pancakes) but also duck confit with roasted potatoes and a sunny-side-up duck egg.
The drinks
In addition to a list of international wines by the glass and bottle—including a sizeable champagne selection—there are signature cocktails, including some zero-proof ones.
The space
Billing itself as a dining destination for fashion and food connoisseurs, the flagship location of Holts Café dominates the Bloor-facing side of the luxury retailer’s third floor. Alex Cochrane Architects created a space with a variety of areas, including a large dining room and bar flanked by a lounge, and a semi-private space. Natural light floods the space now, thanks to new 20-foot-high windows by Gensler of Toronto.