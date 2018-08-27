Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Sapori, a new Italian wine bar in the west end

What’s on the menu at Sapori, a new Italian wine bar in the west end

Name: Sapori
Contact: 1588 Dundas St. W., 647-388-9667, @saporitoronto
Neighbourhood: Brockton Village
Previously: Toro Wine Bar
Owners: Anthony and Ryan Sciara
Chef: Ryan Sciara (Archive)

The food

A changing list of $5 snacks (edamame, chips and dip, fried chickpeas), as well as a menu of larger shareable plates of things like chicken wings, Welsh rarebit, chicken liver mousse and elaborate charcuterie boards loaded with cheese and house-cured meats. Meat-free options (tomato salad, mushroom tartine) are available, too. A lunch menu of sandwiches and (more) charcuterie boards will launch later this fall.

Vietnamese-inspired sweet-and-sour wings are dusted with a chili rub. $12 per pound.

 

The house ham plate tops dry-cured and smoked coppa with shaved clothbound cheddar, Blackbird sourdough croutons, mustard greens and brown butter. $13.

 

Just one example of a charcuterie board. Pictured here is the large board ($75).

 

The drinks

Local craft beer (Halo, Burdock, Mascot, Blood Brothers), a few house cocktails and a whole lotta wine including plenty of interesting by-the-glass options thanks to a Coravin system. Important: all wine bottles are a third-off every Wednesday.

A selection of the unique finds at Sapori including Bizot Naudin’s La Plante d’à Côte, Enderle & Moll’s Müller-Thurgau Pur, Bainbrdige & Cathcart’s Cuvée Rouge Aux Levres and Hill Farmstead Brewery’s line of limited-available beers.

 

A play on The Last Word using gin, green chartreuse, butterfly pea flower tea and lime juice. It’s garnished with basil, mint and cucumber. $14.

 

The Odyssey is made with horseradish mescal, pomegranate, egg white, orange blossom water and rose water. It’s topped with a piece of horseradish-molasses fruit leather. $15.

 

The space

The two-level bar can seat 50 guests upstairs, with space for 19 more downstairs in a private room. Coming soon to the bright back dining room: a six-top chef’s table plus a larder selling jams and house-cured meats.

The private room downstairs is next to the wine cellar (which is also where they cure their meat).

 

