What’s on the menu at Sapori, a new Italian wine bar in the west end
Name: Sapori
Contact: 1588 Dundas St. W., 647-388-9667, @saporitoronto
Neighbourhood: Brockton Village
Previously: Toro Wine Bar
Owners: Anthony and Ryan Sciara
Chef: Ryan Sciara (Archive)
The food
A changing list of $5 snacks (edamame, chips and dip, fried chickpeas), as well as a menu of larger shareable plates of things like chicken wings, Welsh rarebit, chicken liver mousse and elaborate charcuterie boards loaded with cheese and house-cured meats. Meat-free options (tomato salad, mushroom tartine) are available, too. A lunch menu of sandwiches and (more) charcuterie boards will launch later this fall.
The drinks
Local craft beer (Halo, Burdock, Mascot, Blood Brothers), a few house cocktails and a whole lotta wine including plenty of interesting by-the-glass options thanks to a Coravin system. Important: all wine bottles are a third-off every Wednesday.
The space
The two-level bar can seat 50 guests upstairs, with space for 19 more downstairs in a private room. Coming soon to the bright back dining room: a six-top chef’s table plus a larder selling jams and house-cured meats.