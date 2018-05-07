What’s on the menu at Frankie’s, a new Italian restaurant in Leslieville with $10 bowls of pasta and a negroni menu
Name: Frankie’s Italian
Contact: 892 Queen St. E., 647-812-7747, frankiesyafrankies.com, @frankiesyafrankies
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Previously: Lil’ Baci
Owners: Mark Bacci, Riyaz Somani and Suresh Singh (Lil’ Baci, Annabelle Pasta Bar, Bob Coffee Bar)
Chef: Brandyn Koester (Annabelle)
The food
Shareable snacks and small plates as well as a trio of daily $10 pasta dishes. The pizza—made from Lil’ Baci’s 10-year-old mother dough, but now lighter and crisper thanks to a new oven—is still on the menu. The lunch menu adds a selection of sandwiches on house-baked bread, and all-day weekend brunch includes breakfast pizza and bacon-and-eggy carbonara.
The drinks
Besides a short wine and beer list, there’s a negroni menu that feature twists on the classic cocktail, including one made with rose hip and ginger. At the all-day coffee counter, caffeinated drinks are an extension of Bob’s coffee program, made with beans from Junction-based roaster Halo.
The space
While the bones of the structure remain the same, additions include an elongated marble-topped bar and a new coffee nook carved out near the front window, and a 54-seat backyard patio.