Food & Drink

King West’s newest hotspot is an Italian kitchen, a Chinese restaurant and a country-western bar

Portland Square wears all kinds of fun hats

By Erin Hershberg
 | July 16, 2025
The dining room at Honey's Chinese, a restaurant in Toronto's Portland Square
Image courtesy of Ink Entertainment

Remember when the economy was so strong that restaurants started selling memberships? Well, those days are long gone. Even Charles Khabouth—one of Toronto’s most prolific entertainment impresarios—has closed his private King West club Clio (which had replaced the also-private Spoke Club). His latest venture in the same location, Portland Square, is a pivot from exclusivity to accessibility.

Opening July 24, the three-level venue brings together four distinct concepts under one roof. “Portland Square marks an exciting new chapter for King West, right at its hottest intersection,” says Khabouth. “Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create an atmosphere that feels bold, fresh, fun and distinctly King West. With this multi-level dining destination, we’re proud to offer an experience that we believe will become the area’s new heartbeat.”

People use chopsticks to eat a spread of Chinese dishes
Image courtesy of Ink Entertainment

Starting from the ground up, there’s Rodeo Dive, a rootin’-tootin’ country music–themed sports bar on the main level. Next up is the Portland Room, an events space reserved for private parties. On the third floor is Honey’s Chinese, a contemporary Chinese restaurant serving dishes like Peking duck two ways and Singapore-style noodles with char siu and shrimp. And capping off the whole shebang is Prima Donna, an Italian kitchen dishing out comfort food standards (thin-crust pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parm) with a rooftop patio that should prove to be very popular come TIFF.

Erin Hershberg
Erin Hershberg

Erin Hershberg is a freelance writer with nearly two decades of experience in the lifestyle sector. She currently lives in downtown Toronto with her husband and two children.

