Jeff and Nuit Regular are opening yet another restaurant—but this time, it isn’t Thai

In an exciting twist for fans of Jeff and Nuit Regular’s popular Thai restaurants like Sukhothai, Kiin, Pai and the brand-new Tha Phae Tavern, the couple’s latest spot will not be Thai—it will be Filipino.

Makilala, named after a Tagalog word that means “recognize” or “get to know,” will be opening at the end of July in the old Golden Thai space at 105 Church Street, but this culinary dip into Jeff’s side of the family tree has been a long time coming. It’s Jeff’s time to shine. Well, sort of—Nuit is still in charge of the kitchen. Jeff’s brother Joel Regular is the third partner in this business, which will be the culmination of 20 years of chef Nuit’s education in Filipino cuisine by her mother-in-law.

“Everything I’ve learned about Filipino cooking has come from spending time with Jeff and Joel’s family,” she says. “This menu is built on the tradition and love of their family recipes. I feel incredibly grateful to be able to share these dishes and the stories behind them.”

Makilala will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, serving a menu of traditional Filipino recipes like chicken adobo, sinigang, taho and breakfast silog plates along with a special-order kamayan-style menu. Drinks will include Filipino staples like Red Horse and San Miguel beer, Tanduay rum, and ube cocktails.

The set-up will be similar to the more casual, night-market vibe of Tha Phae. Diners will enter through a market filled with rotating Filipino artists and vendors hawking handmade and locally sourced products. The main dining room will mimic a traditional barangay (a local village hall) with a large stage at the back, and the bar has been designed to evoke a sari-sari store (a type of convenience store found in the Philippines, often run out of family homes). The space will seat around 90 people on long communal tables in the main dining room. Meanwhile, a private dining room will offer family-style service for up to 14 guests starring off-menu feasts like whole roast pig.

Oh, and that stage? It’s for late-night karaoke sessions.