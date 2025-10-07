The Old Spaghetti Factory’s new sister spot is nothing like the kitschy red-sauce restaurant

Name: Eloise Contact: 42 The Esplanade, eloiserestaurant.ca, @eloisetoronto

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence Owners: Graham and Dan Hnatiw (Old Spaghetti Factory, Scotland Yard, Bar Cathedral) Chef: Akhil Hajare (Alo, Alo Bar, Bangkok’s Gaggan) Accessibility: Fully Accessible

For more than half a century, the Hnatiw name has been stitched into the fabric of Toronto’s dining scene via the Old Spaghetti Factory, that 54-year-old temple to red sauce on the Esplanade. Brothers Graham and Dan grew up in its glow. Like Drake, they started at the bottom—scraping gum, tightening chairs, sweating through shifts in the dish pit—before working their way up to bussing, serving and, eventually, managing the family restaurants.

Owners Graham and Dan Hnatiw

Related: Inside a charming new cocktail bar with an Asian-inspired menu and vintage McDonald’s seating

The brothers spent years running the nostalgic spot and its sister pub, Scotland Yard, before striking out in 2021 with Bar Cathedral, a dance club carved from the restaurant’s old overflow bar. But Eloise, in the former Shoeless Joe’s space next door, is the siblings’ first ground-up build and long-term lease. The concept is split but symbiotic, with two rooms and one kitchen: Eloise, a polished dining room, and Bar Cart, a speakeasy-ish cocktail lounge.

Growing up in a hospitality household gave the Hnatiws callouses where most people have nerves. Tariffs and inflation spikes? They’re rattling—but not for two brothers who have been fixtures on this strip since their teens. What does give them pause is Toronto’s snap judgment. Say the name Hnatiw and people familiar with the family’s legacy picture bottomless breadsticks and complimentary spumoni ice cream—not Dover sole carved tableside. “We know that some baggage comes with our last name,” says Graham. “People don’t expect us to open something like this.” For years, Hnatiw has been shorthand for kitsch and carbs. With Eloise, the brothers are hell-bent on rewriting that script.

Advertisement

Related: Leslieville’s new cocktail and snack bar feels like a ’70s dinner party



The Food

At Eloise, chef Akhil Hajare cooks with enoteca comfort and steakhouse swagger. There’s a lean roster of pastas, salads and crudos, but also dry-aged beef, Dover sole and tableside theatrics. The menu is unmistakably Toronto in its quiet use of spice and umami, with ingredients from Japan, India, China and Thailand making appearances here and there. The through line is balance: indulgent without weight, luxurious without flex. Hajare doesn’t need Wagyu or caviar to strut—his menu proves that elegance is enough.

Eloise and Bar Cart chef Akhil Hajare

Though Bar Cart uses the same kitchen as Eloise, it has its own menu. The snacks pull from everywhere, so there’s crispy cauliflower with Korean gochujang ($16), Brazilian-style mortadella skewers ($18), and Chicken 65 from South India with curry leaf and tongue-tingling chilies ($18). Where Eloise leans refined, Bar Cart is loud: bold flavours and a heavy hand with the deep fryer—exactly the kind of food that pairs well with a stiff drink.

The hamachi loin for this crudo is cured for half an hour in sugar and salt, which firms the flesh. It’s then dressed in a shiso-leaf emulsion and finished with orange supremes, watermelon radish, Fresno chilies and celery curls. $28

Hajare builds his own vegetarian XO sauce from shiitake and maitake trimmings, stuffs it into steamed cabbage, ties it with koji butter, then bakes it until it develops a crust. The resulting quarter cabbage is deeply savoury. $16

Advertisement

The potato pavé distills the best of fries and baked potatoes into a single side dish. Russets are shaved into 30-plus layers, brushed with yuzu-kosho butter, pressed overnight, then baked until crisp. Three two-bite bricks land on the plate, each finished with a swipe of Thai basil purée. $14

The stuffed pasta will shift with the seasons. In late summer, it was corn agnolotti. Now, it’s ravioli filled with honeynut squash and mascarpone, glossed in brown butter, set over comté fondue and topped with chestnut chips. Cut one open and the golden squash filling spills out, an autumnal echo of raviolo al uovo. This is the sort of plate that gets you excited for sweater weather. $30

With only five protein-focused mains on the menu, Hajare keeps things lively by tweaking often. Last week, the Dover sole was paired with Manila clams, garlic butter and lemon. This week, it swims in chicken velouté with spinach and capers. Whatever the garnish, the showpiece remains the same: a whole fish, carved tableside. $78

The desserts are billed as being enough for two people, but good luck sharing. This parfait stacks lime curd, graham crumble, seasonal citrus supremes, earl grey jelly and a soft lime meringue. It’s unapologetically puckering, with just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for another spoonful. $18

From Bar Cart: crispy cauliflower with Korean gochujang ($16), Brazilian-style mortadella skewers ($18), and Chicken 65 from South India with curry leaf and tongue-tingling chilies ($18)

The Drinks

Much like their different spaces, Eloise and Bar Cart are divided when it comes to their cocktails. In the dining room, drinks lean classic and restrained, designed to complement rather than compete with the food. Think negronis, palomas and whiskey sours. “Eloise runs with a classical backbone,” says Dan. But slip through the hidden passage that leads to Bar Cart, and the mood flips. Here, the drinks are spirit-forward, globally inflected concoctions built with lab toys including a $20,000 rotary evaporator with Swiss parts.

Advertisement

Eloise’s wine list, curated by AGM and sommelier Yuliya Grytsay (ex-Enigma), leans European and highlights woman-led wineries, like Marina Cvetić in Abruzzo and Maria Donata Bianchi in Liguria. Prices are accessible, with entry pours starting at $14 by the glass or $42 a bottle. The bulk of the bottle selection sits in the $70 to $150 range, though there are a few statement vintages—like the 2010 Valdicava Brunello “Madonna del Piano” Riserva at $775—for those looking to splurge.

Two of the bottles from Eloise’s current selection of wine

Here’s a classic negroni from the Eloise menu. $20

That costly gadget earns its keep with the Espresso Ghost, a clear riff on the espresso martini. The base is clarified espresso—stripped of colour, not flavour—shaken with vodka. Ghostly pale and silky on the palate, it’s finished with a cap of whipped cream. Thanks to the clarification process, the caffeine is gone too, making this a late-night cocktail minus the jitters. $22

Crimson Ember, another Bar Cart cocktail, is smoky, tart and lightly sweet. Made with a floral mezcal, this play on a whiskey sour starts with bright citrus and raspberry before settling into a bittersweet finish. $20

The Space

A subtle railcar motif, hinted at in the curved banquettes and organza drapes, threads Eloise and Bar Cart together. The two rooms play off each other: Eloise is soft and airy in blush and taupe, and Bar Cart leans dark and sultry in rust and slate. They’re joined behind the scenes by a hidden pass and a single kitchen.

Advertisement

Both rooms were designed by Westgrove, a woman-led Toronto firm. “For Eloise, we were inspired by old-world interiors—wood panelling, plaster walls, mouldings,” says principal Keri MacLellan. Together, the spaces span about 5,000 square feet, with 86 seats in Eloise and 60 at Bar Cart.