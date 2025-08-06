/
Food & Drink

Leslieville’s new cocktail and snack bar feels like a ’70s dinner party

But, according to Bar Mini’s chef, without the fondue

By Alexandra Whyte| Photography by Jelena Subotic
 | August 6, 2025
A spread of drinks and snacks at Bar Mini in Leslieville

Name: Bar Mini Contact: 1118 Queen St. E., @bar__mini
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners and chefs: Dave Still and Maty Gignac Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Walking into Leslieville’s new cocktail and snack bar feels like stepping into a low-key house party.

Partners in business and in life, Dave Still and Maty Gignac first met when they were competing for the same position at the Comrade. On bad days, they would both dream of quitting their other kitchen gigs and opening their own place. After years of dreaming, they pulled it off in just 30 days, turning what was once Greta Solomon’s, a French restaurant, into their playful new cocktail bar.

The Bar Mini team
From left: co-owners and chefs Maty Gignac and Dave Still, general manager Jacob Perry, social media manager Jenna Salmers, bar manager Ethan Mann, and sommelier Lydia Schmoll

It’s important to Sill and Gignac that Bar Mini is a place where the neighbourhood’s service industry folks can come and hang out. “Rather than the final destination, we see ourselves as a stop along the way,” says Still. To capture that crowd, Bar Mini is always open on Sundays and Mondays, when most other bars are closed. The prices are also accessible, with all cocktails ringing in at $17 or less and glasses of wine at around $14. Beyond the Fleetwood Mac–style staff, the bar’s ’70s air permeates everything from the food to the decor.

The one-table patio on the sidewalk outside of Bar Mini in Leslieville
The Food

Using only a tiny electric kitchen, Still and Gignac have crafted a menu of small plates. Thanks to Still’s trademark “under-promise, over-deliver” style, each item punches well above its weight. The burrata is topped with “tomato salt” that he makes by fermenting tomatoes, dehydrating the flesh and pulp and blending it into a powder. It brings pizza vibes to the orb of fresh cheese. Another standout is the pickled eggs, the yolks of which are mixed with mayo and topped with chives, red onion and salmon roe. They’re like a cross between a devilled egg and a bagel with lox. “We wanted the food to feel like a ’70s dinner party—without the fondue,” says Still.

A person uses a knife and fork to cut into a devilled egg at Bar Mini in Toronto

Cerignola olives are marinated with citrus peels, dried chili peppers, lemon oil and spices
Cerignola olives are marinated with citrus peels, dried chili, lemon oil and spices. $7

 

Johnson Street Bakery makes all of Bar Mini’s bread, including this pull-apart milk buns served with whipped herb butter
Johnson Street Bakery makes all of Bar Mini’s bread, including the pull-apart milk buns served with whipped herb butter. $6

 

Guindilla peppers, Miss Vickie’s kettle chips and prosciutto are piled on a plate for a fatty, salty, acidic bite
Guindilla peppers, Miss Vickie’s kettle chips and prosciutto are piled on a plate for a fatty, salty, acidic bite. $14

 

Reminiscent of a pizza, a ball of burrata imported from Italy is topped with “tomato salt” and micro-basil, in a pool of basil oil
Reminiscent of a pizza, a ball of burrata imported from Italy is topped with tomato salt and micro-basil and plated in a pool of basil oil. It’s a staff favourite. $12

 

The pickled eggs are devilled, then topped with chives and salmon roe
The pickled eggs are devilled, then topped with chives and salmon roe. Each one is a little umami bomb. $9

 

These chive-topped tinned sardines are paired with saltines, whipped seaweed butter and salmon roe, more herbs and lemon
Perfect with a chilled sharp white wine, these chive-topped tinned sardines are paired with saltines, whipped seaweed butter, salmon roe, more herbs and lemon. $14

 

Sliced coppa, hot soppressata, Ontario pepperettes and a collection of olives and cornichons make up the salumi plate
Sliced coppa, hot soppressata, Ontario pepperettes, and a collection of olives and cornichons make up the salumi plate. $14
The Drinks

The cocktails are inspired by the classics, but each has its own twist. For example, coconut-washed rum, pandan syrup and lime come together in a daiquiri-inspired concoction. Mystery and 50/50 shots—which mix a base spirit with an amaro—are also up for grabs.

The bartender at Bar Mini adds a tincture to a cocktail shaker using an eye dropper

Wine drinkers beware: there’s a “boring wine” premium. To order a chardonnay, for example, guests will have to order a whole bottle. But voigniers and ruby-red pet nats are available by the glass. The only beers on the menu come from Leslieville breweries Rorschach Brewing Co. and Left Field Brewery.

A take on a margarita, the Snap Out Of It mixes tequila blanco with pineapple and lime juices, ginger syrup and a saline solution for a boozy and citrusy sip served on the rocks
A take on a margarita, the Snap Out Of It mixes tequila blanco with pineapple and lime juices, ginger syrup, and a saline solution for a boozy and citrusy sip served on the rocks. $17

 

Actual Fun, gets its neon-green hue from pandan syrup that adds a vanilla sweetness to coconut-washed rum and lime juice
Still’s favourite drink on the menu, Actual Fun, gets its neon-green hue from pandan syrup, which adds a vanilla sweetness to coconut-washed rum and lime juice. $17

 

A combination of a White Lady and a White Linen, the Fresh Linen is made up of gin, Cointreau, lemon, egg whites and cucumber, all shaken up into a frothy drink
A combination of a White Lady (a type of gin sour) and a White Linen, the Fresh Linen is made of gin, Cointreau, lemon, egg white and cucumber, all shaken into a frothy drink. $17

 

The vibrant Electric Circus is made purple with butterfly pea powder, but the taste—a mix of honeydew, jalapeno cherry liqueur, Traynor vermouth, maraschino cherry liqueur and tequila—is quite green
The vibrant Electric Circus is dyed purple with butterfly pea powder, but the taste—a mix of honeydew, jalapeño-cherry liqueur, Traynor vermouth, maraschino cherry liqueur and tequila—is quite green. $17
The Space

Part dive bar, part cosy rec room, the interior (designed by Brett Paulin) features light wood, plants and mirrors to brighten things up. “We wanted to make sure it wasn’t a dark and broody bar that felt exclusive,” says Still. “We went bright and accessible.” Bringing together the eclectic vibe are scattered antique finds, including an abundance of ceramic cat statues, a lava lamp and a glass frog tucked into a hole in the brick wall.

One of the first changes they made to the space was painting the front door orange so it was distinguishable from the wall of French doors that open up onto the street. “When the weather is good, the entire space becomes our own little indoor patio,” says Still.

The front patio and entrance to Bar Mini, a snack and cocktail bar in Toronto
The dining room at Bar Mini, with one wall of exposed brick and a chalkboard menu listing shots
A chalkboard displays the wine list at Bar Mini
The bar at Bar Mini in Toronto
Knickknacks line the shelves at Bar Mini
The sign outside of Bar Mini

