Lockdown closed the city’s gaudiest Christmas pop-up, so they pivoted to kitschy at-home cocktail kits

Lockdown closed the city’s gaudiest Christmas pop-up, so they pivoted to kitschy at-home cocktail kits

Known for its festive cocktails, ugly-Christmas-sweater-wearing staff and abundance of kitschy Christmas decorations, Miracle Toronto, the city’s gloriously gaudy holiday tradition, looks a little different this year. The annual pop-up bar was all set up at Stackt Market and scheduled to run until Boxing Day. Then, just hours into Miracle’s first day of opening—and after days and days of decorating on the part of organizers Nick Kennedy (Civil Liberties) and Lauren McKenna—a second lockdown was announced.

However, not all is lost. You can still bring Miracle Toronto home—at least the parts of it you can drink. They’ve pivoted to offer five of their most popular drinks as cocktail kits, available for pickup at Civil Liberties or home delivery. Each basket includes all the booze, mixes and garnishes required, as well as fun glassware and a Christmas cookie (because it’s the law). And in the spirit of giving, 10 percent of cocktail kit sales will be donated to Nellie’s Shelter. So drink up, folks. It’s for charity. Here’s a look at the boozy baskets.

This kit comes with enough booze to make 14 mulled wine cocktails (or one really big one, you do you). The recommended movie pairing: Die Hard 1 and (because 14 is a lot of cocktails) Die Hard 2. $150.



The Christmapolitan kit comes in two sizes (six or 12 cocktails) and includes everything you need to make a holiday spiced twist on the classic Cosmo. Cocktail party attire optional but recommended. $85 and 150.



This boozy basket makes 12 servings of a seasonal take on the gin-based gimlet. It’s herbal, it’s tart, it’s piney, it’s spicy and it’s strong. Bonus: it comes with six clip-on koalas that will start on the rim of your glass and, by the third drink, end up god knows where. $75.



Miracle’s most popular cocktail, a classic old fashioned with a gingerbread hit, is available in servings of six or 12. $58.50 or $78.50.



Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r

Who can resist the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r? It’s both fun to say and drink—especially because it’s made with three kinds of rum. Each John McClane–inspired kit makes 10 drinks and comes with just as many cocktail umbrellas and mugs that make it look like you’re drinking out of the lower half of a bisected Santa. Hey, if we can’t travel, at least we can have a seasonally-appropriate tropical tiki drink. $85.