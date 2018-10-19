Here’s what went down at Eatertainment and The Stop’s six-course benefit dinner

On Wednesday night, a crowd of sharply dressed Torontonians sat down to an outstanding meal for an even better cause. Eatertainment Hospitality’s Sheila and Sebastien Centner and The Stop Community Food Centre’s executive director Rachel Gray hosted the feast at Eatertainment’s sleek east-end event space to raise money for The Stop—they of the ever-popular Night Markets. Proceeds from the event—more than $17,000—will help The Stop fund its goal of challenging inequality by improving access to healthy, sustainable meals for all Torontonians.
Along with four volunteer cooks from The Stop, Eatertainment executive chef Chris Matthews and his team prepped the six-course menu with ingredients from 100km Foods, Hooked and Sanagan’s Meat Locker. The Butler Did It handled service. And wine pairings included selections from Jacob’s Creek, Adamo Estate Winery, Stoneleigh and Mission Hill Winery.