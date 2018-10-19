Food

Here’s what went down at Eatertainment and The Stop’s six-course benefit dinner

By | Photography By Nick Lee |  

On Wednesday night, a crowd of sharply dressed Torontonians sat down to an outstanding meal for an even better cause. Eatertainment Hospitality’s Sheila and Sebastien Centner and The Stop Community Food Centre’s executive director Rachel Gray hosted the feast at Eatertainment’s sleek east-end event space to raise money for The Stop—they of the ever-popular Night Markets. Proceeds from the event—more than $17,000—will help The Stop fund its goal of challenging inequality by improving access to healthy, sustainable meals for all Torontonians.

Along with four volunteer cooks from The Stop, Eatertainment executive chef Chris Matthews and his team prepped the six-course menu with ingredients from 100km Foods, Hooked and Sanagan’s Meat Locker. The Butler Did It handled service. And wine pairings included selections from Jacob’s Creek, Adamo Estate Winery, Stoneleigh and Mission Hill Winery.

Here’s a look at the festivities:

Eatertainment’s decked-out east end space.

 

Eatertaiment’s Sebastien and Sheila Centner.

 

These citrus-forward welcome cocktails were a big hit.

 

They were followed by flutes of Jacob’s Creek chardonnay pinot noir sparkling wine.

 

Here’s the packed room.

 

Eatertainment’s Chris Matthews gives his kitchen crew a pep talk.

 

And here they are plating the third course.

 

Here it is up close: Ontario pickerel escabeche with rainbow carrot ribbons, pickled peppers, organic radish, grilled scallion relish and olive oil.

 

Four volunteer cooks from The Stop joined the kitchen for the night.

 

The main course: grain-fed beef striploin with a Jerusalem artichoke mousse, vegetable mirepoix, black truffle and vidalia onion jus.

 

To end the night, a dessert tray of sweet pastry bites, truffles, flourless chocolate spice cake and spiced meringues landed on the table.

 

