Where Ficoa owner Patricia Toro eats Italian food in Woodbridge and Kleinburg

Patricia Toro, owner of the Little Italy restaurant Ficoa, just refreshed her kitchen with a new team member: Esau Garcia, whose resumé includes the Distillery District’s Michelin-recognized Madrina Bar y Tapas. Garcia has joined the team as executive chef, unveiling new neo-Latin creations.

Related: Where Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng eats when he’s back home in Toronto

“For me, Latin food, traditions and heritage are not a static reference point but a living, evolving foundation for creativity,” says Toro. She adds that, at Ficoa, they aim to reimagine what Latin fine-dining can be in Canada. “It’s refined yet soulful, and we’re expressing that with chef Garcia’s changes to our tasting, à la carte and brunch menus.”

Related: Toronto can’t get enough of Italian fusion

Toro, who is an accountant by day, also owns two other businesses: Essence Bistro and Essence Health and Juice Bar, both in Woodbridge. “If I’m not working or checking-in on my other spots, I’m most likely trying to find great places to check out in the area,” she says.

Advertisement

Here are Toro’s go-to spots for Italian food in Woodbridge and Kleinburg.

Bevi Birra

7500 Hwy. 27, unit 20, Woodbridge, bevi-birra.com

“Founded in 2020 by Paul Liberty and Sam Puntillo, this was initially a bottle shop, but now they serve beer and Italian sandwiches on-site. It was so popular that they opened another location in the Junction in 2022. A couple of years ago, they also purchased a brewery. I’m looking into carrying their beer at Ficoa. It gets very busy here during the lunch rush, but the lines move quickly. I also enjoy the communal dining tables,” says Toro.

Go-to dish #1: The Anna Rosario focaccia sandwich (prosciutto, provolone, rosemary aïoli, olive tapenade, arugula)

“They make all their focaccia from scratch. I love how it’s healthy and never too heavy. The prosciutto is great quality, the cheese is creamy and the tapenade offers a slight salty brininess that balances the rich meat and cheese.”

Advertisement

Go-to dish #2: Il Canadese (turkey, provolone, rosemary aïoli, sliced tomato, honey mustard, arugula)

“It has a reliable yet addictive foundation of a classic pairing: provolone and turkey. Then it’s layered with the peppery arugula and gets a zingy taste from the honey mustard. And most importantly, the bread—it’s perfect. It’s not too chewy, with a nice tang and crunchy edges.”

Arti Ristorante

5100 Rutherford Rd., Woodbridge, artiristorante.com

“This spot delivers the kind of experience I look for when I go out to eat. The lighting is low, the service is attentive without being overbearing, and you feel like you belong there from the moment you walk in. That feeling of being at home is what a great restaurant should give you—no matter how refined the menu is.”

Go-to dish #1: Burrata and prosciutto with house-made focaccia

Advertisement

“It is a perfect starter. The burrata is creamy, the prosciutto is aged just right and everything is treated simply so the quality can speak for itself.”

Go-to dish #2: Tagliatelle alla coda

“The pasta is handmade, the oxtail is sweet and melts in your mouth, and the pecorino brings it all together. Arti reminds me of why I do what I do at Ficoa. It is about combining skill with great ingredients, creating food that is deeply satisfying and making people feel like they are exactly where they should be.”

Belsito Trattoria

10429 Islington Ave., Kleinburg, belsitotrattoria.com

“Belsito Trattoria is the kind of place where you can count on honest cooking and consistency. Chef Gino’s food is shaped by his family’s recipes and by his experience working in kitchens around the world.”

Advertisement

Go-to dish #1: Antipasto di campagna

“The cured meats, marinated olives, roasted zucchini and pickled eggplant are prepared simply but with good-quality ingredients—which is exactly how I like to eat. It’s all fresh, and the presentation is beautiful.”

Go-to dish #2: Branzino arrosto

“This is one of my favourite mains. The fish is cooked perfectly: firm and flaky with a clean, fresh and balanced taste. It’s served with potatoes, an olive-and-caper salad, a roasted fennel slaw and charred lemon.”