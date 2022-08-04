More Dining Destinations

Sure, gas prices are still pretty bonkers. But, if you’re looking for a tasty getaway this summer, we’re highlighting road-trip-worthy dining destinations across the province, led by Toronto-expat chefs, that are worth the time in traffic and the pain at the pump. Next up: a restored landmark in Orangeville from the team behind Scaramouche.

Where: 63 Broadway

Distance from Toronto: 80 km

Orangeville’s trendiest new restaurant started life in 1852 as a tavern where those passing through would pause for a meal and a tankard of ale. Thanks to the restor­ation efforts of its new owners—including Toronto industry vets Keith and Benn Froggett of Scaramouche—it’s once again a waystation worth stopping for.

Plans to turn the landmark into a hotspot kicked off in 2018, but a major makeover—and the pandemic—delayed the official opening. In the interim, the kitchen crew filled takeout containers with things like expertly cooked fish.

The costly makeover is finally getting the attention it deserves. The dining room, in the original part of the building, is light and airy, but its oxblood leather booths give it some old-school Italian oomph and hint at the thing to order here: pasta. An early favourite is chef Shigetaka Wakai’s peppercorn tagliatelle, house-made noodles tossed with beef tenderloin and truffled mushrooms in a Madeira cream sauce.

The lounge is a marvel of metal, woodwork and windows. Sidle up to the bar for the signature Manhattan or, if you have to continue on your journey, a slice of Scaramouche’s famous coconut cream pie for the road.

Other stops in the area

CHELTENHAM GENERAL STORE is a 135-year-old treasure straight out of a Hallmark movie. Grab a made-to-order sandwich from the butcher counter—or a double scoop of ice cream—and take it out back where there are a smattering of Muskoka chairs lined up along the Credit River. 14386 Creditview Rd., Cheltenham, cheltenhamstore.com

HOCKLEY GENERAL STORE has helped locals and cottagers stock up on essentials (fresh produce, salty snacks, wine and beer) and then some (artisanal honey, fancy tinned fish) since 2002. An on-site bakery serves up breakfast, sandwiches and giant slices of pizza. 994227 Mono Adjala Townline, Orangeville, hockleygeneralstore.com

SONNEN HILL BREWING specializes in refreshing low-ABV beers, perfect for summertime drinking sessions. There’s an on-site bottle shop, the occasional food pop-up and a hillside beer garden so you can stay for a sip in the sun. 20727 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, sonnenhill.com