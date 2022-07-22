Destination Dining

Top-notch barbecue in Muskoka from two Toronto fine-dining chefs

By Alex Baldinger | Photography by Daniel Neuhaus |

Sure, gas prices are still pretty bonkers. But, if you’re looking for a tasty getaway this summer, we’re highlighting road-trip-worthy dining destinations across the province, led by Toronto-expat chefs, that are worth the time in traffic and the pain at the pump. First up: barbecue in Bala. 

The Smokin’ Birds

Where: 3142 Muskoka Rd. 169
Distance from Toronto: 205 km

Real-deal barbecue is pilgrimage food, the smoke-scented lust object around which entire Texas getaways are planned. Such devotion explains why two Toronto fine-dining chefs figured they could open a roadside barbecue stand on the edge of cottage country and still draw a crowd.

Jennifer Dewasha and Jane MacDonald, industry pals with upscale spots like Café Boulud and Sofia Yorkville on their resumés, launched the Smokin’ Birds last summer as a pop-up in Wahta Mohawk territory before landing a permanent home in Bala, which they’ve dressed up with bright-yellow picnic tables. It evokes some of the best barbecue joints in Austin in both look and smoke-ringed satisfaction.

The star of the show is the exceptional brisket—the first jiggly-tender bite delivers near-primal gratification. The smoked beef burger, made from that same brisket and topped with thick-cut bacon, bestows a similar reward. And the sides are all standouts, especially the tangy-sweet pineapple slaw that cuts through the over-the-top meatiness. It all makes a compelling argument that barbecue just tastes better after you’ve spent a few hours in cottage country traffic on the 400. thesmokinbirds.com

Other stops in the area

JACK AND STELLA has all the grab-and-go essentials for a fully stocked cottage weekend—frozen Terroni pizzas, local pantry goods, canned cocktails and to-go wines—with an incredible dockside patio for happy hour. Bonus: freshly made doughnuts on Saturday mornings. 1004 Bala Falls Rd., jackandstella.com

DON’S BAKERY is an old-school scratch bakery specializing in classic Canadiana: fruit pies, iced lemon loaves, Chelsea buns, butternut squares and butter tarts in a variety of flavours and sizes—the plus-size pecan tarts are an easy go-to. 3119 Muskoka District Rd. 169, donsbakery.ca

CLEAR LAKE BREWING CO. pours summer-friendly suds and boasts a sprawling side yard that features firepits, Muskoka chairs, cornhole, a stage for live music and a playground for little ones to romp around in. For a longer stay, there’s an entire spa experience with saunas, hot tubs, hammocks and, of course, lots of beer. 4651 Southwood Rd., muskokabeerspa.com

 

The Latest

Real Weddings: Inside a moody all-black wedding ceremony at the Globe and Mail Centre
City

Real Weddings: Inside a moody all-black wedding ceremony at the Globe and Mail Centre

Three glamping destinations to maximize your precious summer weekends
Life

Three glamping destinations to maximize your precious summer weekends

What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend
City

What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

What&#8217;s on the menu at Le Sélect, the second coming of one of Toronto’s favourite French bistros
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Le Sélect, the second coming of one of Toronto’s favourite French bistros

Editor&#8217;s Letter: The powerful pull of a lakeside summer
Real Estate

Editor’s Letter: The powerful pull of a lakeside summer

Where to get a dream cottage for less than you think
Real Estate

Where to get a dream cottage for less than you think