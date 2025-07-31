The restaurant that replaced a popular Portuguese bakery on Ossington is now open

Name: Central Restaurant Contact: 114 Ossington Ave., centralrestaurants.ca, @centraltaps

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Previously: Venezia Bakery Owners: PJ L’Heureux Chefs: Phil Allain Accessibility: Fully accessible

The newest addition to the ever-evolving Ossington strip is a Calgary transplant bringing with it the laid-back energy of the west. “PJ created this restaurant as a central gathering place,” says regional manager Andrew Gordon. “For us, it’s not just about celebrating life’s milestones but celebrating anything—at any time of day—with a menu that’s approachable enough to do that.”

To that end, Central is open every day from 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning, bucking the post-pandemic trend of restaurants taking a break on Mondays (and Sundays and Tuesdays). The menu lists an assortment of crowd-pleasing comfort food (pierogies, pizza, poke, pork bao) and weekend brunch featuring things like chicken enchiladas and a tater-tot eggs Benny. “Part of our mandate is to show up in neighbourhoods where we’d actually want to eat and then make our food accessible to everyone,” Gordon says. “I had my first beer in Toronto, at Bellwoods Brewery. We want to create more firsts like that here at Central and invite more people into the Ossington community.”

The Food

The globe-trotting menu features hits from Mexico, Japan, Poland, Italy and the US, to name a few. No-brainers include various burgers and sandwiches, the standout being a fully loaded white cheddar burger on a potato bun stacked with double-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms. And while sushi may seem like a stretch at a place like this, the pressed sashimi-grade ahi tuna is worth sharing.

This top-shelf chicken caesar salad deviates from the classic by subbing out anchovy and egg yolks in the dressing for miso. Grilled chicken breast, crispy pork belly, a medium-boiled egg and a flurry of shaved grana padano bring it all together. $23.50

For the Mexican street chicken, seasoned chicken breast is marinated in a punchy San Marzano tomato achiote sauce. It’s pan-seared, oven-roasted to lock in the flavour, then plated alongside crispy smashed potatoes tossed in that same sauce. Blanched and seared green beans finish the dish. $28

The truffle mushroom and pork belly fettuccine is a rich, velvety tangle of noodles tossed in truffle cream, shiitake mushrooms and crispy pork belly. The decadence deepens with lemon truffle oil, sweet peas and grana padano, while a peppery mound of arugula adds a welcome grassy bite. $26

Here we have the pressed ahi tuna sushi, made with ethically sourced line-caught Pacific tuna. The seasoned rice is layered with the ruby-red fish, pressed into a mould, then drizzled with unagi glaze and mango purée. It’s garnished with a biting slice of serrano chili. $19.50

Three mini doughnuts with blueberry compote, lemon curd and a dusting of icing sugar. $11

The Drinks

The brazenly expansive drink list jumps from a blue-collar bottle of PBR to a bougie-but-playful strawberry and lychee soda spiked with indigo-hued Empress gin and popping boba pearls. Then there’s the Shaft, a creamy and caffeinated West Coast classic that blends vodka with coffee liqueur, milk and cold brew—here, it’s served on tap. There’s also a decent selection of wine by the glass, booze-spiked slushies and some playful zero-proof drinks.

The Strawberry Yuzu Soda is a bright and refreshing mocktail made with strawberry-basil syrup, yuzu syrup, lemon juice, soda and strawberry-flavoured boba pearls. $8.50

The Blueberry Gin Fizz is the house take on a Tom Collins, a pre-batched blend of blueberry syrup, Gordon’s gin and lime juice. It’s topped with soda and garnished with blueberries. $14

The NY Lavender Sour is a blend of bourbon, lavender syrup and vegan foam. The balanced and nuanced twist on a whisky sour is shaken twice, strained into a lowball and topped with a red wine float. It’s dotted with Angostura bitters and garnished with a bourbon-soaked cherry. $15

The eternally trending espresso martini is represented here through a blend of vanilla vodka, Licor 43, espresso and more of that plant-based foam. Three coffee beans garnish the drink as symbols of health, wealth and happiness. $14.50

The Space

With its roll-up garage doors, oversized music posters, vintage record displays, and banquette seating upholstered in leather and denim, the space gives off the cool, industrial vibe of that warehouse apartment you dreamed about in your post-college years (but that, in reality, exists only on New Girl).