The Toronto location of Vietnam’s Michelin-starred Lunch Lady is now open

Name: The Lunch Lady Contact: 93 Ossington Ave., thelunchlady.com/toronto-menu, @thelunchladytoronto

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Previously: Boehmer Owners: Michael Tran and Benedict Lim Chefs: Culinary director Benedict Lim and chef de cuisine Allan Lu Accessibility: Step at front door, washrooms on main floor

In 2009, Anthony Bourdain landed in Ho Chi Minh City with his No Reservations film crew to explore Vietnam and its food scene. There, he stumbled upon the late Nguyen Thi Thanh, who ran an unnamed stall selling soup under an umbrella to shade her from the blazing South Asian sun. Her daily soups, like bun mam—a kind of Vietnamese seafood gumbo made with the freshest ingredients hand-picked from the local markets—floored Bourdain. He dubbed her “the lunch lady,” introduced her to the world and changed her life for good.

A few years later in Vancouver, Michael Tran was seeing success with his fast-casual chain Pacific Poke, but he felt like something was missing. “Michael, who grew up at his mother’s Vietnamese restaurant, saw the No Reservations episode with the lunch lady,” says Ben Lim, co-owner and culinary director of Lunch Lady. “He wanted to bring something like that to Canada, that was new but that would also connect him with his culture.”

Tran made a pilgrimage to Vietnam to meet Thanh and eat at her stall. After tasting her soup, he instantly knew that he needed to bring her recipes to the masses. “Michael asked her then and there to come with him to Canada, but she said no way,” says Lim. Tran repeatedly visited Thanh, attempting to convince her to partner up with him, but she would budge only on one condition: “She wanted Michael to marry her daughter,” says Lim. “But that—even for someone as single-minded as Michael—was a non-starter.”

From left: bar manager Andy Nguyen, Benedict Lim, Michael Tran, service manager Luke Frame, chef de cuisine Allan Lu, sous-chef Lalo Ruiz and general manager Daniel Jung

In 2018, Tran pulled out the big guns, bringing his mother to Ho Chi Minh City to help broker the deal with Nguyen. It did the trick. The next step was to convince Lim (who at the time was illegally running a six-course nightly tasting menu out of his 600-square-foot apartment) to head up the project in Canada. “I met Michael three years earlier, in 2015, while I was running a poke stand at the Richmond Night Market,” says Lim. “He was always hanging around trying to pick my brain about my poke recipe.” Lim had no knowledge of Vietnamese cuisine whatsoever, but he was up for the challenge.

Advertisement

In 2019, Lim immersed himself in Vietnamese cuisine, travelling to Ho Chi Minh City to taste everything Thanh had to offer and chatting with her on Facebook Live and Zoom. He even learned some of the language so that he could hire proper Vietnamese cooks for his kitchen. By 2020, he was ready to open. “Our plan was to create a menu that was 80 per cent built around Nguyen’s traditional soups, with the other 20 per cent giving me the freedom to explore other Vietnamese flavours I’d discovered in my travels.”

Due to Covid, Thanh didn’t make it to Vancouver until 2022—it was the first time she’d ever left Vietnam. When she finally got to the restaurant, she approved of it wholeheartedly.

The menu at Toronto’s Lunch Lady is a bit different from its BC counterpart’s. “It’s only natural that some Toronto influence will leak into the cuisine here,” says Lim. “But it will take time and insight for the recipes to build.” For now, Lim (whose brother Bernard Lim happens to be the co-owner of St. Catharines’s Michelin-starred Fat Rabbit) is planning a brunch banh mi op la piled high with Fat Rabbit’s house sausage. Lim is also borrowing flavours from his delicatessen neighbour, Linny’s, and using the smoker he inherited from Boehmer to smoke Wagyu beef cheek for his take on pastrami (which will be added to pho).

The Food

An assortment of Vietnamese staples (grilled lemongrass chicken thighs over rice and pho bo) are interwoven with Lim’s renditions of classic dishes. His version of Shaking Beef (bo luc lac) uses Canada Prime ribeye from Martin’s Family Farm, which is marinated and grilled and arrives to the table cubed, topped with a peppercorn sauce and burnt scallion butter, and served with crunchy cassava fries. It’s bo luc lac meets steak frites, and that kind of mash-up is what Lunch Lady is all about.

Bo tai chanh literally translates to “beef raw lime” and is traditionally made using thinly sliced beef cured with citrus and vinegar and served on a bed of herbs like a salad. Lim makes his version in the style of carpaccio, using thin slices of Ontario filet mignon dressed in a lime vinaigrette and sprinkled with peanuts, crispy shallots and a blend of Thai basil, mint and perilla. He reuses the oil in which the shallots are fried to drizzle over the dish. $24

Advertisement

Here we have giant prawns, semi-detached from their shells and coated in a secret blend of flours and spices. Lim made 11 other iterations of the dish before landing on the winner. The shrimp and the shells are fried to an impossible crisp and served with a tangy house nuoc cham. $24

Inspired by the smoked baingan kachumar at Jamil’s Chaat House, this eggplant marrow is exclusive to Lunch Lady’s Toronto menu. Caramelized Japanese eggplant is glazed in a tamarind-soy caramel and served over a swoosh of fermented Vietnamese tofu blended with yogurt, lemon juice, coconut cream and fish sauce. It’s finished with thin shavings of white onion, crispy rice, crushed peanuts and house-made chili oil, then crowned with a zesty herb salad of mint, basil, perilla and Vietnamese coriander tossed in a bright lime vinaigrette. $22

This is Lim’s take on bo luc lac, beef tenderloin marinated for 24 hours in Korean barbecue–esque flavours. It’s cooked to a medium-rare, blow-torched and glazed in what Lim calls a “pepper sauce” made of thinned-out pho broth infused with butter. On the side: a flurry of watercress (the traditional bed for bo luc lac) and scallion butter–tossed cassava fries. $52

Che ba mau is Lim’s cake-like three-layer version of the traditional Vietnamese parfait. It starts with pandan-infused mochi cake that’s battered and deep-fried, like Cantonese French toast. It’s plated with a red bean and strawberry purée and topped with coconut condensed milk gelato. A puffed mung bean streusel adds some crunch. $14

The Drinks

The cocktails offer an unpretentious and playful mix of South Asian spins on the classics, like the Ca Phe Negroni, and tropical cocktails, like the Tropic Thunder, a blend of coconut rum, Campari, pandan syrup, pineapple and lime. Lunchtime brings a list of Vietnamese coffees, and the Ca Phe Sua Dau Phong (iced Vietnamese coffee topped with peanut butter foam and salted peanuts) is a modern spin on the country’s rich and inventive coffee culture.

Another variant of Vietnamese coffee, the Ca Phe Sam Dua Sua, is topped with pandan foam made from a blend of coconut milk and pandan extract. $8

Advertisement

The Ca Phe Trung, or Vietnamese egg coffee, is equal parts coffee and dessert. It’s built with a blend of super-punchy northern Vietnamese coffee and condensed milk, then topped with a velvety sabayon of egg yolk, vanilla and condensed milk. $8

The Tropical Spritz is a blend of guava juice, passion fruit, gin, Aperol and prosecco.

The Lychee Passion is a riff on a classic sour made with a bright blend of gin, vermouth, raspberry syrup, lemon, lychee juice and egg white. $16

The Ca Phe Negroni is a traditional take on the drink passed through a phin, a Vietnamese coffee filter, filled with Robusta coffee

Here’s the finished drink. $17

Advertisement

The Ca Phe Martini, the restaurant’s espresso martini, is a strained blend of Vietnamese coffee, vodka, Licor 43 and coffee liqueur. $17

The Space

With its natural materials, vibrant colours and intricate patterns, the 150-seat restaurant channels key elements of Vietnamese design. But the exposed ceiling and industrial lighting keep it distinctly Ossington.