Cannabis edibles are now for sale at Ontario’s licensed dispensaries. Here’s what you can buy

Cannabis users and the canna-curious can now (legally) buy treats in which the special ingredient isn’t just TLC. As of today, dispensaries across Ontario will stock weed cookies, chocolate and soft chews, as well as a selection of vaping products and one tea bag. All items are tested and regulated according to Health Canada standards, and no single product contains more than 10mg of THC per package. The OCS announced on Friday that both the selection and quantity of edibles will be very limited at first (with the potential to sell out in the first week) but more products will be added, including beverages in late February or early March. Here’s a look at some of the new edibles and vaping products that are now in stores (and online as of January 16).

Here we have some chocolate from Tokyo Smoke. All cookies and chocolate bars will range from $7.50 to $16:



Aurora makes these chocolate cookies, which also happen to be vegan. The blue triangle-shaped things to their left are Spearmint Chillers, also from Aurora ($8.99 for five pieces):



These soft chews from Foray are pineapple-orange flavour ($6.50 for two pieces):



And this here T(ea)HC bag is from Haven Street ($5.99 per bag):



The bulk of the new products are vape-related:



Like these disposable vape pens from San Rafael. Disposable pens will cost between $20 to $80:



And “vape kits,” like this one from Redecan. Cartridges and refillable pen products will be priced between $29 and $139: