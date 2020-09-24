Toronto’s best cannabis-infused comfort food

Our guide to the best edibles available right now, from gummis to tea to cotton candy

When Justin Trudeau became Canada’s biggest legal drug dealer two years ago, edibles were still a hazy dream on the horizon. Then, last winter, when infused goodies were green-lit, red tape kept the selection scant and the supply scarce, but the category is booming now.

According to the OCS, between online and retail sales, Torontonians spent more than $4 million on edibles between January and June. In March alone (and we know what happened in March), the OCS sold twice as much product online as it did in February. People are looking for comfort during Covid, and it’s coming in the form of cannabis. The selection is expanding, too. Classic edibles—gummies, baked goods—are available alongside flavoured seltzers, after-dinner mints and even dried fruit. We tried every OCS treat on offer, plus a slew of grey-market ones, to find the most incredible edibles. It’s been a busy (if blurry) month.

Buzz Bearz’ Gummy Bear Party Pack

These filling-friendly gummy bears taste like haute Haribo, not weed. The handmade confections are a mix of real fruit juice, gelatin, organic cane sugar and—oh yeah—THC. The 20-bear baggie comes with five flavours: grape, apple, cherry–watermelon lemonade, piña colada and tropical punch. 10 mg THC each, distillate. Grey market, $25 at @buzzbearz

Everie’s Lavender Chamomile Tea

After steeping for four minutes, you’ll get a whiff of this tisane’s soporific effects before you take a single sip. If the soothing scents of lavender and chamomile don’t transport you to more halcyon times, the CBD will. 10 mg CBD indica-sativa hybrid. $18.95 for three bags at OCS.

Aurora Drift’s Peppermint Chillers

These lightly laced mints give you a warm buzz and cool breath. They might just be the pothead’s perfect post-meal digestif. Both the peppermint and spearmint breathsavers pack a minty jolt that mingles pleasantly with the lingering grass taste. 2 mg THC each, indica-sativa blend. $11.30 for five at OCS.

Kush Kitchen’s Cotton Candy

The Ex is on hiatus this year, but you can still enjoy a carnival treat. This ride begins with wisps of whipped sugar melting on your tongue into a sweet, sticky strawberry mess. The fluffy candy floss seems innocuous, but brace for a psychedelic roller coaster (and whatever you do, don’t hoover the

whole bag at once). 150 mg THC, indica. Grey market, $15 at Cafe.

San Rafael ’71’s Blaspberry

Is there really such a thing as a blue raspberry? Is blue a flavour or a colour? Why is the sky blue? These are just a few of the many questions you might ponder after scarfing a handful of these low-dose, tangy candies. 2.5 mg THC each, indica. $9.25 for four at OCS.

Rilaxe’s Dried Fruit

Hailing from the West Coast, these fruity treats are a favourite among health-conscious cannabis users craving an edible high minus the sugar rush. Now, with the government’s blessing, you can get your hands on doped drupes (apricots, cherries, mangoes) as well as cannabis-boosted strawberries and bananas. 10 mg THC per bag, distillate. $6.50 at OCS later this fall.

Bhang’s Milk Chocolate Bar

Bhang—sometimes referred to as the General Mills of cannabis—is no mom-and-pop operation. With a portfolio of more than 100 products, the 10-year-old company has perfected tasty treats that are both effective and affordable. At just under $5 a bar, this milk chocolate gives a helluva good bhang for your buck. 10 mg THC, indica-sativa blend. $4.80 at OCS.

A-Ha!’s Gummies

We’re positively charged about these atomic nucleus–looking candies. Noshing on A-Ha!’s lightly laced, hard-shelled gummies—in Ruby Red, Berry Blue or, our favourite, peach—will have you doing the Neutron Dance. 5 mg THC each, indica-sativa hybrid. $6.50 at OCS later this fall.

A1’s Basecamp Iced Tea

A1 founder Cole Miller has been brewing inebriating beverages since he was a teen. He started by surreptitiously fermenting wine under his bed, then moved on to beer and spirits (Miller’s the guy behind Twelve Barrels whisky). Now, he’s crafting cannabis-infused drinks, like this sort-of-sweet lemony iced tea. 15 mg CBD, indica-sativa blend. $8.60 at OCS.

Aurora Drift’s Chocolate Caramel Half Spheres

More pretty than potent, these hand-painted chocolate gems have a subtle, slightly herbaceous aftertaste. The bitter cannabinoids pair delectably with the pralines’ salty, buttery caramel centres. 2 mg THC each, sativa. $21.95 for a box of five at OCS.

Olli Brands’ Dragon Fruit Chews

Olli has teamed up with top chef Adrian Niman (Food Dudes) to create lip-smackable, plant-based jujubes made with pectin. Our favourite flavour gets its subtle sweetness from red dragon fruit and cane sugar. The Etobicoke-based company’s line of dank-doused sweets are slated to hit stores in October. 5 mg THC, 2.5 mg CBD, indica-sativa hybrid. $7.50-$8.50 at OCS later this fall.

Mom Jeans Provisions’ Cookies

Mom Jeans is baking up the Platonic ideal of a chocolate chip cookie—plus a little something extra. The sea-salt chocolate-chunk cookies are delicious and comforting, with crispy edges and gooey, chewy centres. These weed-spiked treats come in two permutations: Relaxed Fit (CBD) and High Rise (THC). 10 mg THC or CBD per cookie, distillate. Grey market, $10 each @momjeansprovisions

Houseplant’s Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Unfortunately for pothead cinephiles, a Pineapple Express sequel isn’t in the works. But Seth Rogen and his childhood pal, writer-director Evan Goldberg, have collaborated again—this time with Canadian cannabis behemoth Canopy Growth for their La Croix Pamplemousse dupe. 2.5 mg THC, sativa. $5.20 at OCS.