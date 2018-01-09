Bakeries and Cafés

Inside Ladurée, Toronto’s first location of the fancy French macaron boutique

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Ladurée Toronto
Contact: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., 416-629-2391, laduree.com, @ladureecanada
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Heights
Canadian licensee: Olesya Krakhmalyova

The food

Best known for its macarons, the luxury French pâtisserie also serves more substantial sweet and savoury dishes in the 26-seat tea salon. Menu items include the brand’s signature rose raspberry French toast, croque monsieurs and other sandwiches, soups, loaf cakes imported from France and even a full afternoon tea service. Coming soon: ice cream. Starting in February, Ladurée will take reservations, but for now, customers have to form a lineup in the mall’s hallway, à la Cheesecake Factory.

So. Many. Macarons.

 

Classic flavours include coffee, salted caramel, chocolate, rose petal, liquorice, pistachio, orange blossom, vanilla and lemon. Seasonal flavours include passion fruit, raspberry, hazelnut and strawberry candy. $3.30 each.

 

For a limited time, maple syrup-flavoured macarons will be exclusively available at the Yorkdale location.

 

Rose Raspberry French Toast: warm Ladurée French toast is made with brioche, and served with raspberry coulis and rose Chantilly cream. $18.

 

Here’s a closer look.

 

Club Saumon: smoked salmon, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, free-range egg, chives. Served with a side of greens. $19.

 

Ginger-carrot soup comes with a freshly baked baguette and French butter. $10.

 

Bon appetit!

 

Afternoon tea includes a whole bunch of sweet and savoury items. This tower of pastries for two is stocked with macarons, madeleines, financiers, passion-framboise mini tartlettes, mini choux pastries filled with praline pastry cream and mini delice griotte on a pistachio macaron. Not pictured: finger sandwiches, mini croque-monsieurs and a seasonal fruit salad. It also comes with a choice of beverage (coffee, tea, hot chocolate.) $50.

 

The Afternoon Tea again (from above this time).

 

And a closer look at just one of the treat tiers.

 

The drinks

In addition to espresso-based beverages and fresh-pressed juices, the tea salon serves a variety of specialty teas from Ladurée’s own collection. Also: Ladurée’s popular chocolate chaud, a rich and creamy drinking chocolate.

Guests can order pots of Ladurée tea in signature blends like Mélange Spécial (Chinese black tea, citrus fruits, floral notes, spices, vanilla) and Marie-Antoinette (Chinese black tea, rose petals, citrus fruits,honey). $5.50-$6.

 

Hot chocolate is made from the patisserie’s own chocolate blend. There’s also the option to add Chantilly cream. $8.50.

 

A classic combination.

 

The space

The pastel pink 18th century-inspired Parisian tea room blends signature details like gold lattice finishes and a crystal chandelier, with modern touches including geometric marble tile flooring, and velvety furniture. It’s very French Barbie Dream House.

Get some macarons to-go.

 

Or to stay. The 26-seat tea room is designed to evoke the “unique experience of the French art of living,” according to Krakhmalyova.

 

The brand is well-known not only for its macarons, but for its fancy packaging.

 

These macaron keychains contain zero calories.

 

They even sell room spray. The sprays come in scents like iris, almond, rose and “Marie Antoinette” (which, if you’re wondering, is a mix of citrus, honey and rose).

 

Ladurée Toronto’s 1,185-square-foot space is located in Yorkdale’s “luxury wing”.

