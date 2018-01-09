Inside Ladurée, Toronto’s first location of the fancy French macaron boutique

Name: Ladurée Toronto

Contact: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., 416-629-2391, laduree.com, @ladureecanada

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Heights

Canadian licensee: Olesya Krakhmalyova

The food

Best known for its macarons, the luxury French pâtisserie also serves more substantial sweet and savoury dishes in the 26-seat tea salon. Menu items include the brand’s signature rose raspberry French toast, croque monsieurs and other sandwiches, soups, loaf cakes imported from France and even a full afternoon tea service. Coming soon: ice cream. Starting in February, Ladurée will take reservations, but for now, customers have to form a lineup in the mall’s hallway, à la Cheesecake Factory.





The drinks

In addition to espresso-based beverages and fresh-pressed juices, the tea salon serves a variety of specialty teas from Ladurée’s own collection. Also: Ladurée’s popular chocolate chaud, a rich and creamy drinking chocolate.





The space

The pastel pink 18th century-inspired Parisian tea room blends signature details like gold lattice finishes and a crystal chandelier, with modern touches including geometric marble tile flooring, and velvety furniture. It’s very French Barbie Dream House.