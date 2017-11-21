Food

The Cheesecake Factory is now open and Toronto is losing its cheesecake-loving mind

The Cheesecake Factory is now open and Toronto is losing its cheesecake-loving mind

By |  

By |  

The city’s Cheesecake Factory fans have been waiting patiently since news broke last April that the first Canadian location of the iconic chain was opening in our very own Yorkdale Mall. Well, the time has come: as of 11:30 a.m. today, CF devotees living in Toronto will no longer need a passport to get a taste of 30-plus kinds of cheesecake, “glamburgers” or anything else from the restaurant’s menu of biblical proportions. As you can imagine, some of the cheese-induced excitement has been expressed on social media.

’Twas the night before Cheesecake…


 

She has a point—Drizzy isn’t shy about his love for the chain:


 

It’s not even 11 a.m. and the cravings have started:


 

It is a pretty decent November day to stand in line outside:


 

EVERYTHING:


 

Yorkdale’s pretty excited, too. How excited? This excited:


 

Not too many restaurant openings have police detail. (You’ll see why in a second.)

Anyone busy for lunch??? Lol #TheWaitIsOver #thecheesecakefactory #yorkdale #toronto #nomnomnom 🧀 🍰 #lovethisplace @thecheesecakefactoryca

A post shared by V.Dominelli ⚫️🔵⚫️TorontoPolice (@pcdominelli) on


 

Eight minutes until the doors open:

Opening day for #TheCheesecakeFactory at #Yorkdale. This is the lineup.

A post shared by Nada K. (@mizz.nada) on


 

Dear. God.


 

Still no food pics:

Opening day lunch line at the Toronto Cheesecake Factory

A post shared by Taylor McColgan (@acquireenglishtoronto) on


 

Watching this video makes it feel like you’re really there. (But you’re not—don’t panic, you’re at your desk. You’re safe now. Just breathe.)


 

If this is true, I think we just found Cheesecake Factory’s biggest fan:


 

And the first Instagrammed dish from opening day is… not cheesecake:

#cheesecake factory #chicken enchiladas 🤡

A post shared by Iris Wang (@patateiris) on


 

That’s the stuff:

Time to celebrate!!! #celebrationcheesecake

A post shared by Miriam Schnider (@miriamslockets) on

Topics: cheesecake Drake The Cheesecake Factory Yorkdale Mall

 

The Latest

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,000 per month to live in an industrial loft in Moss Park

City

The Influentials 2017: The top 50

City

One Influential Animal

City

The Influentials 2017: The new Yorkville

Politics

The negotiator

City

The Influentials 2017: True blue