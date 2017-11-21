The Cheesecake Factory is now open and Toronto is losing its cheesecake-loving mind

The city’s Cheesecake Factory fans have been waiting patiently since news broke last April that the first Canadian location of the iconic chain was opening in our very own Yorkdale Mall. Well, the time has come: as of 11:30 a.m. today, CF devotees living in Toronto will no longer need a passport to get a taste of 30-plus kinds of cheesecake, “glamburgers” or anything else from the restaurant’s menu of biblical proportions. As you can imagine, some of the cheese-induced excitement has been expressed on social media.

’Twas the night before Cheesecake…

One more sleep!!!!!! I can't believe this, finally the wait is over 😍 pic.twitter.com/UPgZyMBw11 — Lori Donnelly (@blackdonnelly75) November 20, 2017





She has a point—Drizzy isn’t shy about his love for the chain:

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that @Drake ends his tour today and @Cheesecake Canada opens tomorrow #CheesecakeFactory #Drake — Joelle Bennett (@bennett_joelle) November 20, 2017





It’s not even 11 a.m. and the cravings have started:





It is a pretty decent November day to stand in line outside:

The sun is shining It’s not (that) cold for a November morning. And the Cheesecake Factory just opened its first Toronto location. Today just might be the perfect day. ❤️ — Kayla A. Greaves 🍔 (@KaylaAGreaves) November 21, 2017





EVERYTHING:

ATTN: THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY IS NOW OPEN IN TORONTO. Everything else is cancelled. — Alizéh (@alizehn) November 21, 2017





Yorkdale’s pretty excited, too. How excited? This excited:





Not too many restaurant openings have police detail. (You’ll see why in a second.)





Eight minutes until the doors open:

Opening day for #TheCheesecakeFactory at #Yorkdale. This is the lineup. A post shared by Nada K. (@mizz.nada) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:21am PST





Dear. God.

Everyone in Toronto literally skipped work to come to Cheesecake Factory 😩🍰 pic.twitter.com/oaGrD3vfKz — PrettyFutureCPA (@prettyfuturecpa) November 21, 2017





Still no food pics:

Opening day lunch line at the Toronto Cheesecake Factory A post shared by Taylor McColgan (@acquireenglishtoronto) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:42am PST





Watching this video makes it feel like you’re really there. (But you’re not—don’t panic, you’re at your desk. You’re safe now. Just breathe.)

The line up today for Cheesecake Factory at Yorkdale mall! – Cheesecake Factory, Yorkdale mall – #cheesecakefactory#yorkdale#yorkdalemall#cheesecake#toronto#6ix#tastethesix#tdot#food#foodie#instafoodie#foodblog#foodblogger#torontoeats#torontofood#halal#halalfoodie#dinehalal#cravings#narcitytoronto A post shared by FOOD AROUND THE 🌍 (@foodiearoundtheworld1) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:43am PST





If this is true, I think we just found Cheesecake Factory’s biggest fan:

Just seent someone sell their spot in line for first sitting at #CheesecakeFactory grand opening in #Yorkdale for $300 and an OVO lanyard pic.twitter.com/H68YweWY6F — PJ 🉑 (@PaulBeastJames) November 21, 2017





And the first Instagrammed dish from opening day is… not cheesecake:

#cheesecake factory #chicken enchiladas 🤡 A post shared by Iris Wang (@patateiris) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:43am PST





That’s the stuff: