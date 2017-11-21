The Cheesecake Factory is now open and Toronto is losing its cheesecake-loving mind
The city’s Cheesecake Factory fans have been waiting patiently since news broke last April that the first Canadian location of the iconic chain was opening in our very own Yorkdale Mall. Well, the time has come: as of 11:30 a.m. today, CF devotees living in Toronto will no longer need a passport to get a taste of 30-plus kinds of cheesecake, “glamburgers” or anything else from the restaurant’s menu of biblical proportions. As you can imagine, some of the cheese-induced excitement has been expressed on social media.
’Twas the night before Cheesecake…
One more sleep!!!!!! I can't believe this, finally the wait is over 😍 pic.twitter.com/UPgZyMBw11
— Lori Donnelly (@blackdonnelly75) November 20, 2017
She has a point—Drizzy isn’t shy about his love for the chain:
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that @Drake ends his tour today and @Cheesecake Canada opens tomorrow #CheesecakeFactory #Drake
— Joelle Bennett (@bennett_joelle) November 20, 2017
It’s not even 11 a.m. and the cravings have started:
…I want @CheesecakeCA pic.twitter.com/xoDXiuoQT1
— Jenn (@JennAndTheCity) November 21, 2017
It is a pretty decent November day to stand in line outside:
The sun is shining
It’s not (that) cold for a November morning.
And the Cheesecake Factory just opened its first Toronto location.
Today just might be the perfect day. ❤️
— Kayla A. Greaves 🍔 (@KaylaAGreaves) November 21, 2017
EVERYTHING:
ATTN: THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY IS NOW OPEN IN TORONTO. Everything else is cancelled.
— Alizéh (@alizehn) November 21, 2017
Yorkdale’s pretty excited, too. How excited? This excited:
Current mood ✨ The Cheesecake Factory opens this morning at 11:30 and we couldn’t be more excited! @thecheesecakefactoryca #CentreOfStyle #YorkdaleStyle #TheCheesecakeFactory • • • #toronto #yyz #yorkdale #mall #fall #dog #igtoronto #inspiration #shop #instagood #igcanada #blogger #shopping #cheesecakefactory #cheesecake #foodie #weekend #exclusive #food #restaurant #yorkdaleexclusive
Not too many restaurant openings have police detail. (You’ll see why in a second.)
Eight minutes until the doors open:
Dear. God.
Everyone in Toronto literally skipped work to come to Cheesecake Factory 😩🍰 pic.twitter.com/oaGrD3vfKz
— PrettyFutureCPA (@prettyfuturecpa) November 21, 2017
Still no food pics:
Watching this video makes it feel like you’re really there. (But you’re not—don’t panic, you’re at your desk. You’re safe now. Just breathe.)
If this is true, I think we just found Cheesecake Factory’s biggest fan:
Just seent someone sell their spot in line for first sitting at #CheesecakeFactory grand opening in #Yorkdale for $300 and an OVO lanyard pic.twitter.com/H68YweWY6F
— PJ 🉑 (@PaulBeastJames) November 21, 2017
And the first Instagrammed dish from opening day is… not cheesecake:
That’s the stuff: