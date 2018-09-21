Inside Daan Go, Kensington Market’s new pastry lab that makes cute-as-a-button baked goods

Masterchef Canada contestant and pastry chef extraordinaire Christopher Siu has opened a bakery in Kensington Market. Here at his second Daan Go location (he opened one in Scarborough last winter), he makes sweet treats that are more technical than they look. His whimsical creations incorporate classic French-style components like crémeux, but come in flavours like Ovaltine, matcha and Vietnamese coffee. The shop stocks his popular cartoon character-shaped macarons (Pikachu, Doraemon, the poop emoji) but a new line of desserts as well, like the punnily named Tira-Meow-Su, a marshmallow cat curled up in a tiramisu-filled chocolate tea cup. Siu’s show-stopping cakes, in signature flavours like Hong Kong milk tea, are available by the slice, too. Here’s a look inside his new “lab”.
