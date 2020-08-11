10 of our favourite restaurants in Richmond Hill for takeout and delivery

10 of our favourite restaurants in Richmond Hill for takeout and delivery

As part of the GTA’s geographic tapestry, Richmond Hill is the third most populated city in the York Region. It’s seen a growth surge in the last two decades and with it an influx of incredible restaurants, which continue to proliferate. In this fifth instalment of our new series that puts the spotlight on suburban stars, we round up 10 of the best grab-and-go picks from this bustling burb.

Yu Seafood

The best part of getting takeout from this popular dim sum spot is not having to wait for a table. Order up some of the classics (plump har gow, steamed siu mai, baked BBQ pork buns, sticky rice stuffed with dried scallops) or try something new like the steamed Angus beef rice roll or durian-stuffed puff pastries. Bonus: Get 10 per cent off when you pick up. 270 West Beaver Creek Rd., 905-881-1688, yuseafood.com



Restoran Malaysia

This beloved halal Malaysian eatery spotlights Malay, Chinese and Indian dishes. Treat your taste buds to tender mutton satay skewers cooked over a low flame, refreshing green mango salad, house-made roti stuffed with curry beef, creamy Lautan Malay Kari (seafood coconut curry), and hot and spicy sambal beef tenderloin. The menu is extensive enough to warrant a return visit (or three) to try some of everything. 815 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., 905-508-1432, restoranmalaysia.com



Aneal’s Taste of the Islands

Satisfy your Caribbean cravings with a visit to chef Aneal Swaratsingh’s kitchen for some of his curried goat roti, fiery jerk chicken or hearty oxtail soup. Be brave and add even more heat to your eats with an order of Swaratsingh’s house hot sauce made from a combination of ghost and habanero peppers. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 10220 Yonge St., 905-237-7186, aneals.ca



Tomo Sushi

When you’re in the mood for sushi, head to Tomo for some of the freshest cuts of fish. You can never go wrong with their sushi (or sashimi or roll) platters, but there’s also silky black cod miso yaki or lobster soup to consider. Tomo serves up a roster of interesting contemporary rolls, like Paradise in Toronto (salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese, tobiko in a rice wrap), the Go Train Roll (deep-fried, salmon-topped avocado roll), or their signature Richmond Hill Roll (seared crab salad on spicy salmon, shrimp, avocado, leeks). 9625 Yonge St., 905- 770-2129, tomosushi.ca



Northern Dumpling Kitchen

This strip mall spot serves up parcels of pleasure in the form of plump dumplings, including the always popular xiao long bao (soup dumplings), steamed pork and leek dumplings, and hong you chao shou (pork-filled Szechuan wontons in chili oil). If it’s not dumplings you’re after, the flaky beef wrap is killer, as is the barbecued lamb and the Szechuan smoked duck. Cash only. Delivery available through UberEats. 550 Hwy 7, 905-881-3818, no website.

Fresh Burger

Jacques Kavafian has been doling out big ol’ smash burgers from his Richmond Hill kitchen since 2013. All patties here are made with 100 per cent Canadian Angus beef that’s ground in-house daily. Go when you’re famished, and order a Double Decker Prime Burger (double patty, double cheese), and the secret(ish) off-menu Cali Fries, a pile of golden spuds smothered in caramelized onions, cheese and Fresh Burger sauce. 9206 Leslie St., Unit #4, 905-597-7224, freshburger.ca



Stroganoff Restaurant

This under-the-radar gem serves both classic and modern renditions of Eastern European favourites, like the signature stroganoff salad (beef strips, fried potatoes, spicy carrots and cabbage in a mayo dressing), pelmeni (dumplings stuffed with beef and topped with creamy mushroom sauce), Ukrainian borscht, buttery chicken Kiev stuffed with herbs and cheese, and charred shashlik (Russian-style shish kebab). 10 Headdon Gate, Unit #2-3, 1-905-780-7575, stroganoff.co



Jim Chai Kee Noodles

Wonton noodle soup lovers in the know come to this strip plaza spot to slurp. Bountiful bowls not to be missed include the kitchen’s signature noodle bowl (shrimp wontons, marinated beef slices, and fish balls), beef vermicelli and vegetable lo mein (stir-fried noodles in oyster sauce). And if you feel like stocking up, the restaurant also sells frozen meals for your home freezer (and jars of their excellent house chili oil). 270 West Beaver Creek Rd., Unit 18, 905-881-8778, no website.



Abruzzo Pizza

Since 1981, brothers Sergio and Vince have been tossing up perfect pies at their Yonge Street pizza parlour. Purists may opt for the Abruzzo white pizza, topped simply with olive oil and a house spice blend. If that’s too simple for you, there’s the Abruzzo Special, which tops a red-sauce base with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers bacon and onions. Also on the menu: cheesy fried panzerotti, crispy calamari, chicken wings, creamy carbonara and their popular veal parm sandwich. 9010 Yonge St., 905-881-8222, abruzzopizza.com



Cafe Landwer

Founded by Moshe Landwer in 1919, this Richmond Hill restaurant was the first location of the Israeli brand to open in Canada. Best bets here include Landwer’s Shakshuka (with creamy labneh, tahini and parsley), Sinia kebab (beef skewers) on puffy stone-baked focaccia and tender chicken shawarma hummus. For dessert: their addictive (and often Instagrammed) halva rosalach, dainty pastries stuffed with the sweet sesame spread. 9340 Bathurst St., Unit #1, 905-417-0707, landwer.ca