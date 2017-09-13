Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Evan Rachel Wood celebrates her birthday, Javier Bardem sips wine at Byblos

By |  

In case you weren’t reminded by worse-than-usual traffic and residual throngs of ever-so-dedicated fans, TIFF is still going on, which means a much higher quantity of famous people are still roaming the city. Here’s where they’ve been seen recently.

Annette Bening got a kiss from Warren Beatty after the screening of her flick Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool at Roy Thompson Hall:

Vince Vaughn was spotted outside Brassaii:

Oh yeah, also saw Vince Vaughn 😏😂 fucker is incredibly tall. #vincevaughn #tiff

A post shared by Ky (@friispiriit) on

Javier Bardem discussed how he’s been offered a lot of Escobar roles:

Later, he was spotted at Byblos, drinking wine with an entourage:

Still from Instagram/Kendra Cassels

James and Dave Franco joined the slew of celebs who have cuddled rescue puppies for People:

James with some puppies… AGAIN! Too cute 💖 #TIFF2017

A post shared by francostans (@francostans) on

Evan Rachel Wood celebrated her birthday at Momofuku’s Noodle Bar:

Birthday surprises at #TIFF after the premiere of #AWorthyCompanion

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on

According to Shinan Govani, Chloe Sevigny and Gael Garcia Bernal also dove into some ramen (separately):

Andy Serkis was stopped outside Byblos:

Surprise Gollum sighting in the wild. #andyserkis #tiff17 #latergram

A post shared by Kristin McKinnon (@kristin.mckinnon) on

Cuba Gooding Jr. is still around, wearing a very floppy bucket hat:

The cast of Mudbound got in on this shot:

Ben Mendelsohn nearly ashed on his own signature:

#BenMendelsohn at #TIFF17 #TIFF for #DarkestHour

A post shared by alesia (@alesiaaaa) on

Kristin Scott Thomas waved to fans:

#KristinScottThomas at #TIFF17 #TIFF for #DarkestHour

A post shared by alesia (@alesiaaaa) on

Benedict Cumberbatch and Christian Bale bade us farewell:

While Gael Garcia Bernal just touched down, and was oh-so-close with Toronto’s pronunciation (it’s Toronna, Gael):

Torrrontah

A post shared by Gael Garcia Bernal (@gaelgarciab) on

He spoke Spanish to fans:

John Landis dined at Bisha Hotel’s rooftop restaurant Kōst:

Photograph by Joel Levy Photography

Alexander Payne was stopped outside Calii Love:

And Michael Shannon wore some nice Canadian plaid:

#tiff2017 #tiff17 #toronto #torontointernationalfilmfestival2017 #movies #canada #film #michaelshannon

A post shared by 27mason (@27mason) on

 

Topics: Byblos Cuba Gooding Jr. Evan Rachel Wood gael garcia bernal Javier Bardem Momofuku TIFF tiff 2017 Vince Vaughn

 

