Spotted at TIFF: Evan Rachel Wood celebrates her birthday, Javier Bardem sips wine at Byblos
In case you weren’t reminded by worse-than-usual traffic and residual throngs of ever-so-dedicated fans, TIFF is still going on, which means a much higher quantity of famous people are still roaming the city. Here’s where they’ve been seen recently.
Annette Bening got a kiss from Warren Beatty after the screening of her flick Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool at Roy Thompson Hall:
Vince Vaughn was spotted outside Brassaii:
Javier Bardem discussed how he’s been offered a lot of Escobar roles:
Later, he was spotted at Byblos, drinking wine with an entourage:
James and Dave Franco joined the slew of celebs who have cuddled rescue puppies for People:
Evan Rachel Wood celebrated her birthday at Momofuku’s Noodle Bar:
According to Shinan Govani, Chloe Sevigny and Gael Garcia Bernal also dove into some ramen (separately):
Andy Serkis was stopped outside Byblos:
Cuba Gooding Jr. is still around, wearing a very floppy bucket hat:
The cast of Mudbound got in on this shot:
Ben Mendelsohn nearly ashed on his own signature:
Kristin Scott Thomas waved to fans:
Benedict Cumberbatch and Christian Bale bade us farewell:
While Gael Garcia Bernal just touched down, and was oh-so-close with Toronto’s pronunciation (it’s Toronna, Gael):
He spoke Spanish to fans:
John Landis dined at Bisha Hotel’s rooftop restaurant Kōst:
Alexander Payne was stopped outside Calii Love:
And Michael Shannon wore some nice Canadian plaid: