Spotted at TIFF: Evan Rachel Wood celebrates her birthday, Javier Bardem sips wine at Byblos

In case you weren’t reminded by worse-than-usual traffic and residual throngs of ever-so-dedicated fans, TIFF is still going on, which means a much higher quantity of famous people are still roaming the city. Here’s where they’ve been seen recently.

Annette Bening got a kiss from Warren Beatty after the screening of her flick Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool at Roy Thompson Hall:

Vince Vaughn was spotted outside Brassaii:

Oh yeah, also saw Vince Vaughn 😏😂 fucker is incredibly tall. #vincevaughn #tiff A post shared by Ky (@friispiriit) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Javier Bardem discussed how he’s been offered a lot of Escobar roles:

Later, he was spotted at Byblos, drinking wine with an entourage:

James and Dave Franco joined the slew of celebs who have cuddled rescue puppies for People:

James with some puppies… AGAIN! Too cute 💖 #TIFF2017 A post shared by francostans (@francostans) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Evan Rachel Wood celebrated her birthday at Momofuku’s Noodle Bar:

Birthday surprises at #TIFF after the premiere of #AWorthyCompanion A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

According to Shinan Govani, Chloe Sevigny and Gael Garcia Bernal also dove into some ramen (separately):

Javier Bardem walking though, as Chloe Sevigny and Gael Garcia Bernal sat at different tables getting their ramen on: scene this afternoon at Momofuku, where AT&T and DirectTV have been sponsoring the Variety Lounge this year. #tiff17 #tiff2017 A post shared by Shinan Govani (@shinangovani) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Andy Serkis was stopped outside Byblos:

Surprise Gollum sighting in the wild. #andyserkis #tiff17 #latergram A post shared by Kristin McKinnon (@kristin.mckinnon) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Cuba Gooding Jr. is still around, wearing a very floppy bucket hat:

I love that the celebs are out and about the city during #tiff2017 @cubagoodingjr f'n rocks! Thanks for the chat!!! #chasingthekwan #rodtidwell #oscarwinner @force1six #andonthe6thday A post shared by Greg Bell (@geedidds) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

The cast of Mudbound got in on this shot:

Ben Mendelsohn nearly ashed on his own signature:

#BenMendelsohn at #TIFF17 #TIFF for #DarkestHour A post shared by alesia (@alesiaaaa) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Kristin Scott Thomas waved to fans:

#KristinScottThomas at #TIFF17 #TIFF for #DarkestHour A post shared by alesia (@alesiaaaa) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Benedict Cumberbatch and Christian Bale bade us farewell:

Hate to see them go! Benedict Cumberbatch & Christian Bale take flight from #Toronto after their #TIFF17 premieres earlier this week ✨ #etalk #etalkTIFF #benedictcumberbatch #christianbale A post shared by etalk (@etalkctv) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

While Gael Garcia Bernal just touched down, and was oh-so-close with Toronto’s pronunciation (it’s Toronna, Gael):

Torrrontah A post shared by Gael Garcia Bernal (@gaelgarciab) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

He spoke Spanish to fans:

#gaelgarciabernal 🌟#tiff 🎬#ifyousawhisheart #stargazing ✨#frenchmovie 🎥#torontointernationalfilmfestival #torontolife A post shared by ViktoriaL (@lepevika) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

John Landis dined at Bisha Hotel’s rooftop restaurant Kōst:

Alexander Payne was stopped outside Calii Love:

Met two time #AcademyAward winner #AlexanderPayne known for his films #Nebraska #TheDescendants #Election and #AboutSchmidt his film #Downsizing is showcased at #Tiff17 A post shared by Timothy Achacoso (@timandthecity) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

And Michael Shannon wore some nice Canadian plaid: