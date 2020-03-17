50 cozy, comfy, feel-good titles to watch on Netflix Canada while stuck at home

Coronavirus-related self-quarantine is giving “Netflix and chill” a whole new meaning. For those who have already exhausted reruns of Friends and The Office, here are 50 shows and movies to get you through the coming weeks of self-isolation.

Grace and Frankie

Netflix’s longest-running series follows two septuagenarian frenemies who are forced to navigate divorce together when their husbands come out as a couple and get married. With six seasons in the can, there’s plenty to watch as Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) start—and end—new businesses and relationships, all the while leaning on each other’s polar-opposite personalities for support. A match made in quarantine roommate heaven.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The latest season of Drag Race is in full swing on Crave, but those in need of an extra helping of lip-sync battles and bedazzled runways can re-watch highlights from their favourite OG queens: few things are more comforting than rewatching the Sharon Needles and Phi Phi O’Hara’s smackdown, Chad Michaels’ Cher snatch game and Brooke Lynn Hytes’ “Sorry Not Sorry” performance. If 11 seasons aren’t enough to get you through quarantine, there’s always Drag Race All-Stars, Untucked and RuPaul’s new comedy drama series, AJ and the Queen.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

John Hughes’s sick-day staple about “one man’s struggle to take it easy” pretty much sums up how most of us are feeling right about now. While it’s unlikely that your work from home days will end in a giant parade, as far as feel-good throwbacks go, it’s hard to top Matthew Broderick as a hooky-playing wise guy.

The Good Place

Being stuck in Michael Schur’s heaven-like utopia sounds pretty good right about now: all-you-can-eat frozen yogurt, a real-life Google assistant (a.k.a. Janet) and your very own soulmate. Or at least, that’s what Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) thinks, until she realized she’s actually trapped in an experimental hell to be tortured for all of eternity. The final season is coming to Netflix later this year, but in the meantime, fans can revisit the plot twist–riddled Season 3, in which Eleanor and her fellow delinquents return to Earth for a shot at redemption.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Speaking of Michael Schur—the brain behind a long list of sitcom staples including The Office and Parks and Recreation—there are enough episodes of his cult cop comedy series on Netflix to get you through at least a week of quarantine. For the unenlightened: the series stars Andy Samberg as a high-on-himself NYPD detective in Brooklyn’s (fictional) 99th precinct, who butts heads with his humourless new commanding officer.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvvah

Haddish recently reconnected with her father and discovered her Jewish heritage, so to celebrate her 40th birthday in December, she threw herself a “Black Mitzvah.” Her standup special is the perfect dose of escapism right now, sprinkled with cheeky anecdotes (the time Beyoncé gifted her a jumpsuit) and foolproof life advice (“If ever you feel like danger is around, bitch, start skipping. Ain’t nobody ’bout to fuck with a bitch that skip!”).

Stranger Than Fiction

One of Will Ferrell’s lesser-known roles—pre-dating both Blades of Glory and Step Brothers—is Harold Crick, an obsessive IRS worker who tries to test fate when a mysterious, disembodied voice begins narrating his life in real time (and predicts that he will die—soon). His paranoia sends him on a frantic chase to write an alternative ending to his story.

Space Jam

Space Jam aficionados still have another year and half to count down until the release of the sequel, but in the meantime, they can revisit Michael Jordan’s glory days in the original. Plus, while the NBA season is on pause, an epic Looney Tunes vs. Nerdlucks match might just be the next best thing to watching the Raptors win.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Robin Williams was the king of feel-good movies, and 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire easily ranks among his best. You know the story: After a difficult divorce, Daniel Hillard gets into Scottish-matron drag to pose as a nanny so he can spend more time with his children.

Love is Blind

If you’ve managed to avoid the Love is Blind hysteria over the past few weeks, now is as good a time as any to indulge in some proper trashy TV that may also predict our new dating reality in the time of COVID-19. Combining all the best parts of The Bachelor and Married at First Sight (the exceptionally good looking people, the cattiness, and the disbelief that any of these relationships will last a month past post-production), the show pairs singles together in a game of blind speed dating via pods. The stakes are much higher than swiping right, though: the couples can only meet face to face after one of them gets down on one knee.

Here are 40 other picks to keep you calm and carrying on:

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Schitt’s Creek

AJ and the Queen

Locke and Key

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You

Ugly Delicious

Champions

Dirty Dancing

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Russian Doll

Gilmore Girls

Master of None

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Homecoming

The Politician

Crashing

Life of the Party

All the Freckles in the World

Full House

Lady Dynamite

Catch me if you Can

The Addams Family

Mamma Mia

Nailed It

The Mask

Clueless

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Miss Congeniality

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Simpsons Movie

The Goonies

Miss Americana

The Princess Diaries

Alex Strangelove

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Jane the Virgin

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory