Here’s how the Raptors celebrated their historic win last night

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Raptors are NBA champions. So naturally, it was a cause for celebration—and celebrate they did. Here, some of the best Raptors moments from last night.

So this is what it takes to get Kawhi to smile:

Still smiling:

Board man gets champagne!

He’s dancing. He really is a fun guy:

Ibaka also celebrated by getting his groove on:

Champions mood babyyyyy

And they FaceTimed their ambassador, of course:

Speaking of Drake, he had some fun with Photoshop:

Got one. 👌🏽

This meme = still very relevant, if not more so:

Kyle Lowry celebrated with his adorable progeny:

Superfan Nav Bhatia and Raptors coach Nick Nurse shared a moment:

Thank you coach. #nbachampions

Sorry, Steph:

