Here’s how the Raptors celebrated their historic win last night
For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Raptors are NBA champions. So naturally, it was a cause for celebration—and celebrate they did. Here, some of the best Raptors moments from last night.
So this is what it takes to get Kawhi to smile:
TORONTO RAPTORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS AND KAWHI IS SMILING!!!!@Raptors #NBAFinals #Game6 pic.twitter.com/yROmlb3nE0
Still smiling:
He’s dancing. He really is a fun guy:
Ibaka also celebrated by getting his groove on:
And they FaceTimed their ambassador, of course:
The Raptors were FaceTiming Drake in the locker room. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Y0xVi5HyYz
Speaking of Drake, he had some fun with Photoshop:
This meme = still very relevant, if not more so:
Nick Nurse just led the #Raptors to a title in his first year as an NBA head coach?! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WD66vsTpFv
Kyle Lowry celebrated with his adorable progeny:
Superfan Nav Bhatia and Raptors coach Nick Nurse shared a moment:
Sorry, Steph:
I’m just thinking of how many Toronto Raptors references are going to be in Drake’s next album. 😪😭🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/8g8XiqFLie
