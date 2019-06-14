Here’s how the Raptors celebrated their historic win last night

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Raptors are NBA champions. So naturally, it was a cause for celebration—and celebrate they did. Here, some of the best Raptors moments from last night.

So this is what it takes to get Kawhi to smile:

Still smiling:

He’s dancing. He really is a fun guy:

Ibaka also celebrated by getting his groove on:

And they FaceTimed their ambassador, of course:

The Raptors were FaceTiming Drake in the locker room. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Y0xVi5HyYz — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 14, 2019

Speaking of Drake, he had some fun with Photoshop:

This meme = still very relevant, if not more so:

Nick Nurse just led the #Raptors to a title in his first year as an NBA head coach?! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WD66vsTpFv — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) June 14, 2019

Kyle Lowry celebrated with his adorable progeny:

Superfan Nav Bhatia and Raptors coach Nick Nurse shared a moment:

Sorry, Steph: