The Year in Covers

It’s been a hell of a year. Here’s a month-by-month look at what mattered when

Looking back at 2020, it’s astonishing to see just how radically our lives, our priorities, our needs, our everything changed after the pandemic. The pre-Covid issues seem like something from another century. Our once-villainous (or villainized, depending on your point of view) premier became a hero, as did front-line workers, from teachers to grocery store clerks to couriers. Our health care professionals—doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff at every level—blew us away with their courage and commitment. Our restaurants became imperilled and showed an extraordinary ability to adapt. Porch concerts became a thing, drive-in movies made a comeback and our parks got painted with social-distancing circles. We discovered working from home could mean working from anywhere, and lots of Torontonians packed up for cheaper pastures. Many more doubled down on the city they love. Here, the year’s cover stories in this most unpredictable of years.

What’s the real cost of Doug Ford’s slash-first, think-later brand of politics? Students, scientists, teachers, doctors, researchers and front-line workers tell their stories

What happens to a city when the next generation of police officers, teachers, engineers and nurses decide to leave? Portrait of a middle-class migration

Toronto is suddenly bursting with plant-friendly fashion, unboxed stores, energy-efficient gadgets, even zero-waste cocktails. An anxious urbanite’s guide to lower-impact living

Where to Eat Now

Toronto’s most interesting chefs are going all out in pursuit of savoury new heights—whether it’s an 18-ingredient curry, a classic caviar service with buckwheat blini or a stand-and-scarf swordfish taco. Here, our annual ranking of the city’s best new restaurants

Torontonians sang from their balconies, fetched groceries for front-line workers, hosted dance parties via FaceTime, performed symphonies on Zoom and found thousands of other ways to come together in a time of seclusion. These are their stories

“I’m 32 years old and finished my medical residency two years ago. When the pandemic hit, I was put in charge of all infected non-ICU patients at Sunnybrook. What I learned will stay with me for the rest of my life”

Until we can all dine out together again, take comfort in this, our guide to the most deliriously delicious dishes available for pickup and delivery

Drive-in movies, neighbourhood drag shows, porch concerts and dozens of other ways to make the most of the weirdest summer ever

And by everything, we mean real estate, transit, restaurants, offices, shopping, child care, medicine and more. Twenty big thinkers weigh in on what Toronto will look like after Covid is said and done

Upsize, downsize, buy a pool, turf out a back alley, glam up a patio, flee to the country, finally buy that downtown house/condo/loft/boat—these are the ways the pandemic has prompted Torontonians to shake up their lives

One of the big Covid reckonings is a uniquely urban one: now that so many of us can work from anywhere, should we swap Toronto for a great open space and get more property bang for our Zoom-enabled buck? The answer is no, and here’s why

This year’s No. 1? The front-line workers—firefighters, nurses, bus drivers, grocery clerks and others—who risked their lives to take care of the rest of us. Plus many more Torontonians whose smarts and clout keep this city humming, pandemic or not