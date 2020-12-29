The Year in Covers
It’s been a hell of a year. Here’s a month-by-month look at what mattered when
Looking back at 2020, it’s astonishing to see just how radically our lives, our priorities, our needs, our everything changed after the pandemic. The pre-Covid issues seem like something from another century. Our once-villainous (or villainized, depending on your point of view) premier became a hero, as did front-line workers, from teachers to grocery store clerks to couriers. Our health care professionals—doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff at every level—blew us away with their courage and commitment. Our restaurants became imperilled and showed an extraordinary ability to adapt. Porch concerts became a thing, drive-in movies made a comeback and our parks got painted with social-distancing circles. We discovered working from home could mean working from anywhere, and lots of Torontonians packed up for cheaper pastures. Many more doubled down on the city they love. Here, the year’s cover stories in this most unpredictable of years.
The Ford Fallout
What’s the real cost of Doug Ford’s slash-first, think-later brand of politics? Students, scientists, teachers, doctors, researchers and front-line workers tell their stories
The Urban Expats
What happens to a city when the next generation of police officers, teachers, engineers and nurses decide to leave? Portrait of a middle-class migration
Green City
Toronto is suddenly bursting with plant-friendly fashion, unboxed stores, energy-efficient gadgets, even zero-waste cocktails. An anxious urbanite’s guide to lower-impact living
Where to Eat Now
Toronto’s most interesting chefs are going all out in pursuit of savoury new heights—whether it’s an 18-ingredient curry, a classic caviar service with buckwheat blini or a stand-and-scarf swordfish taco. Here, our annual ranking of the city’s best new restaurants
Pandemic Diaries
Torontonians sang from their balconies, fetched groceries for front-line workers, hosted dance parties via FaceTime, performed symphonies on Zoom and found thousands of other ways to come together in a time of seclusion. These are their stories
Fourteen Days on the Covid Ward
“I’m 32 years old and finished my medical residency two years ago. When the pandemic hit, I was put in charge of all infected non-ICU patients at Sunnybrook. What I learned will stay with me for the rest of my life”
The Best New Takeout
Until we can all dine out together again, take comfort in this, our guide to the most deliriously delicious dishes available for pickup and delivery
Socially Distanced Fun in the Sun
Drive-in movies, neighbourhood drag shows, porch concerts and dozens of other ways to make the most of the weirdest summer ever
The Post-Pandemic Future of Everything
And by everything, we mean real estate, transit, restaurants, offices, shopping, child care, medicine and more. Twenty big thinkers weigh in on what Toronto will look like after Covid is said and done
Covid Made Me Do It: Real Estate Edition
Upsize, downsize, buy a pool, turf out a back alley, glam up a patio, flee to the country, finally buy that downtown house/condo/loft/boat—these are the ways the pandemic has prompted Torontonians to shake up their lives
Reasons to Love Toronto (Now More Than Ever)
One of the big Covid reckonings is a uniquely urban one: now that so many of us can work from anywhere, should we swap Toronto for a great open space and get more property bang for our Zoom-enabled buck? The answer is no, and here’s why
The 50 Most Influential 2020
This year’s No. 1? The front-line workers—firefighters, nurses, bus drivers, grocery clerks and others—who risked their lives to take care of the rest of us. Plus many more Torontonians whose smarts and clout keep this city humming, pandemic or not