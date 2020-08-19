As Toronto emerges from its Covid-induced fugue state, we’ll need to rebuild the city. It’s challenging, yes, but also exciting. We asked Toronto’s smartest thinkers to predict how the city could change—for the better

How Covid got big thinkers thinking

|1| The big picture

By Jason McBride

|2| Affordable Internet will become a universal human right

By Alejandra Ruiz Vargas

|3| The film and TV industry will go virtual—actors and sets included

By Paul Bronfman

|4| Modular housing can end homelessness

By Abigail Bond

|5| Micro-restaurants are the future of fine dining

By David Hopkins

|6| Toronto’s main streets will become European-style pedestrian hubs

By Kristyn Wong-Tam

|7| Universal pharmacare will save Canadians billions of dollars per year

By Eric Hoskins

|8| Home care will ease the burden on hospitals

By Kevin Smith

|9| Brick-and-mortar stores will reinvent themselves with AI

By Diane J. Brisebois

|10| We will drastically reduce the number of people in Ontario jails—and prevent more crimes in the process

By Paula Osmok

|11| Affordable child care will save the economy

By Jagmeet Singh

|12| We will regulate long-term care to protect residents

By Patty Coates

|13| Virtual visits will revolutionize family health care

By Jennifer Young

|14| We’ll turn city lands and golf courses into massive urban farms

By Paul Taylor

|15| Facial recognition, voice activation and VR will transform offices

By Claudette McGowan

|16| All mental health services will be covered under OHIP

By Thomas Ungar

|17| We will stop warehousing older people in care homes

By Samir Sinha

|18| Grocery delivery will save the planet

By Ran Goel

|19| E-cycles will become the new public transit

By Darnel Harris and Sam Starr

|20| Race-based data collection can make our city more equitable

By Arjumand Siddiqi

|21| E-commerce will save small businesses

By Satish Kanwar

|22| Restaurants will become multi-platform one-stop shops

By Andrew Oliver

|23| Inclusionary zoning can help fix the housing crisis

By Mitchell Cohen

|24| A basic income will bring millions of people out of poverty

By Michael Coteau

|25| Every homeless person will get a room of their own

By Cathy Crowe

|26| As business travel declines, leisure travel will thrive

By Ambarish Chandra

|27| Employees will work wherever they want

By Zabeen Hirji

|28| Food couriers will run their own delivery apps

By Iván Ostos