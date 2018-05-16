Where to watch the royal wedding (in real time) in Toronto

The marriage of ex-Torontonian Meghan Markle to royal hunk Prince Harry goes down this Saturday, May 19, at 7 a.m. Toronto time. While plenty of places are capitalizing on the royal frenzy, only a few die-hard establishments are opening up early enough to screen the wedding of the year as it happens in real-time. Here, a handful of spots where you can flaunt your British best and catch the ceremony at the crack of dawn.

For the sophisticated tea

The Windsor Arms Hotel

Kicking off at 6 a.m., the iconic Yorkville hotel is hosting a high tea breakfast in its ultra-swish Courtyard Ballroom—and really, the setting is as regal as it gets. Guests can sip all the loose-leaf tea they desire as they watch Markle prance down the isle, and munch on an assortment of sweets (cranberry scones), savouries (crumpets with Scottish smoked salmon and fig preserve), poached eggs and roasted vegetable potato hash. For dessert, there will be a lemon-elderflower wedding cake worthy of the Queen herself. $95 per person. 18 St. Thomas St., 416-971-9666, windsorarmshotel.com



For an immersive experience

The Royal York

This historic hotel has hosted many royals over the years and was even the setting of Markle’s fictional wedding in Suits. No surprise, then, that it’s going all out for the celebration. The lobby has been transformed into an English garden with dangling wisteria, and te morning of the wedding, the hotel’s Epic Lounge will host a traditional English breakfast ($25 and up). For those who’ll find any excuse to take a staycation, there’s the “Duke and Duchess for a Day” package (from $349), where you and your boo can spend a night at the hotel, rising to room service, champagne and the royal wedding on your private TV. 100 Front St. W., 416-368-2511, fairmont.com



For the late shifters

DEQ lounge at the Ritz-Carlton

If you don’t care to wake up with the sun but still want to gawk at the glitz, the Ritz will broadcast recorded footage of the wedding during its Royal Tea service on May 19 (either at noon or 3 p.m.). It’s a much more reasonable hour to inhale lobster and quail-egg sandwiches and guzzle as much prosecco as you want. $54 per person. 181 Wellington St., 416-585-2500, ritzcarlton.com



For the big screen

Princess of Wales Theatre

The King West theatre is a rather fitting place in which to take in the nuptials—it’s named after the groom’s mother, after all. Starting at 5:30 a.m., the venue will broadcast the event on a screen so large you might feel like you’re really there. Admission is free, but tickets, which will be open to Mirvish subscribers first, have to be booked in advance. Since seating is general admission, so you may want to arrive even earlier than recommended. Free. 300 King St. W., mirvish.com



For the traditional take

The British Canadian Chamber of Trade and Commerce

Hosted at the Duke of Cornwall Public House, this formal affair requires guests to show up at 7 a.m. in fancy dress, complete with a fascinator or bowler hat. In addition to watching the festivities, guests will play royal trivia, celebrate with complimentary wedding cake and receive a jar of Chivers jam as a parting gift. You’ll have to pay for breakfast, and possibly shell out for raffle tickets (50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warriors charity). Afterward, the bar will be showing the FA Cup Final featuring Chelsea and Manchester United. Free. 400 University Ave., bcctc.ca