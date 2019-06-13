Kawhi Leonard fans are creating murals all over the city

Last year, fans were heartbroken when the team traded long-time Raptor DeMar DeRozan (the self-proclaimed “sacrificial lamb“) for current MVP Kawhi Leonard. Oh, how things change. Now that we’re one game away from securing that sweet, sweet victory—largely thanks to Leonard—Torontonians are going to extreme lengths to get him to stick around. One real estate agency offered him a free multi-million dollar condo, dozens of restaurants are dishing out free food for the Raptor as part of the “Ka’wine and Dine” initiative, a woman in Cambridge named her baby after him and murals have been popping up all over the city. Here are the best ones.

A few days after Leonard’s historic buzzer-beater to clinch the series over the Sixers, this tribute showed up on Queen West:

View this post on Instagram In Kawhi we trust. Raps in 5 A post shared by Alex Kim (@alexikkim) on May 29, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

It’s since been transformed into an epic team mural:

View this post on Instagram LETS GOO! 🔥🦖 #raptorsnation A post shared by sekanskin (@sekanskin) on Jun 10, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT

Which also happens to be a great place to snap some wedding pics:

Shoe store OD Toronto has a brilliantly placed jump-shot mural inside its store on Queen West:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIZE7 (@tenphu7) on Jun 7, 2019 at 8:28pm PDT

OD Toronto also thought Leonard’s buzzer-beater was worth blowing up (and Snoop Dogg agreed):

The Gladstone dubbed Leonard King of the North:

The CN Tower has been Raptors red for days:

And Blue Jays Way has been appropriately renamed: