Kawhi Leonard fans are creating murals all over the city
Last year, fans were heartbroken when the team traded long-time Raptor DeMar DeRozan (the self-proclaimed “sacrificial lamb“) for current MVP Kawhi Leonard. Oh, how things change. Now that we’re one game away from securing that sweet, sweet victory—largely thanks to Leonard—Torontonians are going to extreme lengths to get him to stick around. One real estate agency offered him a free multi-million dollar condo, dozens of restaurants are dishing out free food for the Raptor as part of the “Ka’wine and Dine” initiative, a woman in Cambridge named her baby after him and murals have been popping up all over the city. Here are the best ones.
A few days after Leonard’s historic buzzer-beater to clinch the series over the Sixers, this tribute showed up on Queen West:
View this post on Instagram
It’s since been transformed into an epic team mural:
View this post on Instagram
Which also happens to be a great place to snap some wedding pics:
View this post on Instagram
Everything in Toronto is about the Raptors 💯 #NBAFinals [via @shahinstill]
Shoe store OD Toronto has a brilliantly placed jump-shot mural inside its store on Queen West:
View this post on Instagram
OD Toronto also thought Leonard’s buzzer-beater was worth blowing up (and Snoop Dogg agreed):
View this post on Instagram
@snoopdogg repping for the “6ix” @raptors 🏀🏆🇨🇦 Video by: @shahinstill – – – – – #raptors @blogto #urbanromantix #curiocitytoronto @curiocitytoronto #createcommune #thecreatorclass #6ixwalks #streetsoftoronto #blogto #downtowntoronto #seetorontonow #visualsoflife #the6ix #visualambassadors #dailyhivetoronto #inspirationcultmag #heater_central #letsgoraptors #wethenorth @streetsoftoronto @narcitycanada @dailyhivetoronto
The Gladstone dubbed Leonard King of the North:
View this post on Instagram
Art & sport are what brings cities (and in this case an entire country) together! Check out this #kawhimural by @javid_jah & @luvsumone in Regent Park. Can’t wait to celebrate again tonight 🏀! 📸 by @soteeoh – – – – – – – #torontoart #torontoartists #torontoraptors #muralart #torontomurals
The CN Tower has been Raptors red for days:
And Blue Jays Way has been appropriately renamed: