Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau went on another date

As we predicted, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry made good use of the pop star’s well-timed break between tour dates this past weekend.

The lovebirds were spotted in Paris on Saturday, leaving the Crazy Horse cabaret theatre. It was Perry’s birthday weekend, and she chose to spend it with Trudeau after the pair were photographed on a yacht together earlier this month. They weren’t hugging this time, but they were holding hands. (Was Trudeau surreptitiously watching the Blue Jays game on his phone during the date? We want to know.)

Trudeau and Perry were first seen dining together at Montreal’s Le Violon three months ago.

She has another break scheduled for mid-November, between the European and Asian legs of her massive Lifetimes tour. Where will they show up next? Somewhere chic, we’d wager, or maybe a Canadian Tire in Ottawa with a shopping cart full of spatulas.

