Justin Trudeau is definitely a KatyCat

Back in July, former prime minister Justin Trudeau returned to headlines after being spotted on what seemed like a date with singer Katy Perry. A representative from Montreal’s Le Violon restaurant told the Guardian that there were “no visual signs of PDA” as the pair enjoyed a tasting menu of gnocchi, tuna, lobster and beef tartare. But more recent photos of them hugging on a yacht in California have us asking, Were they hot and then cold—and are they now hot again?

Photos originally published by the Daily Mail show Perry and Trudeau embracing, she in a swimsuit and he in jeans, seemingly unwilling to fully abandon the Canadian tuxedo even in an apparent sailing situation.

If they’d wanted privacy, he might have kept his shirt on, as it was Trudeau’s recognizable Haida raven tattoo that tipped off a local whale watcher. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” the source told the Daily Mail.

The photos were taken late last month, according to the source.

Perry’s Lifetimes tour is now making its way through Europe. She’ll perform in Paris the day before her upcoming birthday later this month, with two days off before her next stop.

We’ll be refreshing our feeds for an Eiffel-Tower-in-the-background Instagram hard launch.

