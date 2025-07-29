Spotted: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on a date

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

It’s hot in Toronto right now, but it is officially five-flame-emoji scorching in Montreal. And yes, that is a reference to the recent romance rumours regarding former PM Justin Trudeau and current pop star slash space feminist Katy Perry.

TMZ broke the story this morning with a headline that suggests the outlet has no French speakers on staff: “Katy Perry Bon Appétit Dines With Justin Trudeau in Canada.” The upshot is that the pair shared a meal at a swanky Montreal restaurant called Le Violon.

Video footage shows our lead characters seemingly engrossed in conversation—him hand-gesturing, her nodding along with her hands on her cheeks. Is it the look of love? Possibly, given that Canada’s former leader hasn’t been openly romantic with anyone since splitting from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023, and Perry confirmed her breakup with former fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this month.

TMZ spoke with the owner of Le Violon, who said the pair were giving off platonic vibes, evidenced by the lack of PDA as Perry and Trudeau enjoyed a tasting menu of gnocchi, tuna, lobster and beef tartare.

Regardless of the true nature of their rendezvous, any form of Trudeau-Perry alliance marks the most positive example of Canada-US relations we’ve seen in a while. Perry is in the country for her Lifetimes Tour, which touches down in Toronto next week, so keep your eyes out for a political security detail.