Inside the glitzy CCYAA Celebrity Classic VIP party with Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin

Also in attendance: pop stars, TikTok celebs, Michelin chefs and NBA legends

By Toronto Life | Photography By Rosanna U |  

Simu Liu, Jeremy Lin and many of their famous friends were in town last weekend celebrating the third-annual Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) Celebrity Classic. Festivities began Friday night with the VIP party, held at the recently Michelin-starred Enigma Yorkville. Laughs were had, food and drink were bountiful, and everybody looked fantastic. Here, an inside look at the gala.

Simu Liu with former Raptor and NBA champ Jeremy Lin

 

AbCellera’s Tiffany Chiu, Hate Is a Virus CEO Tammy Cho, Watcher Entertainment co-founder Steven Lim, actor Olivia Cheng and comedian Steven He

 

David Hwang, TikTok sensation Leenda Dong, songsmith Alex Porat and Ben Green

 

Simu Liu assistant Sabeen Faheem, pro baller Gokul Natesan, actor Saara Chaudry and Andrew Phung hang with the Marvel superstar

Raptors legend Dee Brown with stand-up Andrew Fung

 

Models Madison Leyes and Daniel Liu, cosplayer Lena Lemon, actor Jason Chan, and CantoMando’s Mike Wu

 

Sandy Wong, CantoMando’s Sheldon Ho and Netflix star Young Mazino

 

Film producer Samir Hernandez, CCYAA founder Clement Chu and Olukoya Davis, founder of the Entersection Group

 

Artists and partners Alyssa and AJ Rafael with Simu Liu and partner Allison Hsu

 

CCYAA’s Kamen Sun, Clement Chu, comedian Nigel Ng and Phil Wang of Wong Fu Productions

 

Chef Quinton Bennett with Kamen Sun

 

Chef Bennett with his cheery brigade of Michelin-recognized cooks

 

Pretty people mingling at Enigma Yorkville for the CCYAA Celebrity Classic VIP party

