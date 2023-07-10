Inside the glitzy CCYAA Celebrity Classic VIP party with Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin

Also in attendance: pop stars, TikTok celebs, Michelin chefs and NBA legends

Simu Liu, Jeremy Lin and many of their famous friends were in town last weekend celebrating the third-annual Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) Celebrity Classic. Festivities began Friday night with the VIP party, held at the recently Michelin-starred Enigma Yorkville. Laughs were had, food and drink were bountiful, and everybody looked fantastic. Here, an inside look at the gala.

