What went down at Canada’s first ever Michelin Guide award ceremony

It’s official: Toronto is a first-class food city. Granted, we already knew that, but now it’s in writing, in a book that many consider the be-all and end-all of dining guides. Last night, Canada’s first ever Michelin Guide award ceremony was held at Evergreen Brick Works, and a dozen of our city’s kitchens were granted a coveted star. One restaurant was awarded two, and another 17 received a Bib Gourmand ranking, meaning they offer excellent food at affordable prices (unlike the majority of starred spots, which are pricey affairs). Here’s what went down at the celebratory shindig and which restaurants made it into the tire company’s travel guide.

But first, a breakdown of what the stars actually mean. One star: high-quality cooking, worth a stop. Two stars: excellent cooking, worth a detour. And three stars: exceptional cuisine, worth an entire trip.

The $500-a-head Yorkville omakase restaurant Sushi Masaki Saito, which opened to much fanfare in 2019, was the only Toronto kitchen to get two stars, making it the highest-ranked kitchen in the city. Michelin stars are nothing new for chef Saito—he’s already received them for the New York and Los Angeles locations of Sushi Ginza Onodera.

One-star rankings were doled out to the following restaurants, all but two of which are in the city’s core:

Aburi Hana, a Yorkville kaiseki restaurant

Alo, Patrick Kriss’s already much-lauded tasting-menu restaurant

Alobar Yorkville, Alo’s slightly more casual sister restaurant

Don Alfonso 1890, the Italian restaurant atop the Westin Harbour Castle

Edulis, Michael Caballo and Tobey Nemeth’s Niagara Street restaurant

Enigma Yorkville, Yorkville’s splashy modern European restaurant

Frilu, chef John-Vincent Troiano’s fancy tasting-menu spot in Thornhill

Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, chef Masaki Hashimoto’s kaiseki restaurant at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre

Osteria Giulia, Rob Rossi’s swish Italian restaurant in Yorkville

Quetzal, a College Street Mexican spot

Shoushin, Jackie Lin’s Tokyo-style sushi bar

Yukashi, Daisuke Izutsu’s 20-seat sushi restaurant

And these are the Toronto kitchens that were given Bib Gourmand status, all but one of which is in the city’s core:

The Ace, a Roncesvalles favourite

Alma, chef Anna Chen’s Bloordale restaurant for modern Chinese dishes and natural wine

Bar Raval, a College Street tapas restaurant

Campechano, a Toronto taqueria known for its house-made tortillas

Cherry St. Bar-B-Que, pitmaster Lawrence Lapianta’s Portlands smokehouse

Chica’s Chicken, a Junction Nashville chicken joint

Fat Pasha, one of Anthony Rose’s Annex restaurants serving Middle Eastern cuisine

Enoteca Sociale, a longtime Italian favourite

Favorites Thai BBQ, an Ossington hotspot

Fonda Balam, Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo’s good-times Mexican eatery

Grey Gardens, Jen Agg’s Kensington Market spot for small plates and natural wine

Indian Street Food Company, a Leaside restaurant with a menu inspired by India’s alfresco food vendors

La Bartola, a Little Italy Mexican restaurant

Puerto Bravo, a Gerrard East taqueria

R&D, chef Eric Chong’s fusion kitchen in Chinatown with an Alvin Leung connection

SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli, a Scarborough sandwich spot and the only Bib-awarded restaurant outside of the downtown core

Wynona, Jeff Bovis’s Gerrard East restaurant known for house-made pasta

Finally, here are some more photos from the much-anticipated event: