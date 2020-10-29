Five ways to elevate your meal repertoire this fall

It’s pretty obvious that we’re all spending more time indoors these days, which means we’re likely trying our hand at cooking or baking (hands up if you need sourdough starter!). Our summer routines might start feeling a little behind-the-times now that fall is upon us, so here are a few ways to help embrace fall cooking and reinvent your meal repertoire this season.

Chef’s table

Roll up those sleeves. Cooking at home has become a pastime for many in the wake of COVID-19, so add to your kitchen with the appropriate attire — the Chef’s Apron from Flax’s Cuisine Collection by APT. In collaboration with Jackie Kai Ellis, a Vancouver-based baker, foodie influencer and writer, this linen apron was inspired by Ellis’ time at pastry school in Paris, and comes complete with a chef’s pocket for thermometer or smartphone, and a buttonhole for hanging a handy dishtowel. The crisp white with midnight green piping is both elegant and practical.

In-house gourmet

Fine dining may not be top of mind right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some of the finer things in life. Alo’s sister resto Aloette (163 Spadina Ave.) has been serving up homemade fare via UberEats for the past few months, and now fall. Grab a burger (veggie, lamb or beef), a chicken sammie or three-piece fried chicken, all with fries, for your next take-out treat. Order early to make sure you’re not disappointed — the lamb burger is often sold out.

Reach a higher taste

If you’re looking explore new flavours, consider House of Terpenes (available for adults at licensed cannabis retailers) sparkling tonics. House of Terpenes’ contains 5 mgs of both THC and CBD. The terpene-forward sparkling tonics are available in Limonene and Sparkling Tonic—bright and citrusy with notes of lemon, tangerine and thyme flavours—and for that post dinner beverage, Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic—with the flavours of tarragon, orange peel, clove and cinnamon complementing the earthiness of the botanicals.

Make it Italian

Pizza Conzo (1279 Bloor Street W.) had just opened its doors when the lock down happened in March — but the boys are back. It’s sister restaurant Sugo has been getting praised for a while now, so it’s time to order some takeout or dine in at the not-so-little pizza place next door. Conzo offers delicious pizzas (the zucchini pie with basil and fior de latte looks incredible!), as well as fresh pasta, sharable salads and more.

Stylish serving

Even though it’s take-out, that doesn’t mean it has to stay in that brown paper bag or plastic container! If you’re ordering in and want to fancy up your meal grab this autumnal terracotta tray from Oui, a made-in-Portugal housewares brand that just landed exclusively at Indigo. Whether you display your own home cooking or that of your favourite local chef (or fast food resto, who are we kidding?), this tray will help you feel like the sophisticated person that you really are.

Reinvented dining

Like the rest of us, Kensington Market’s Grey Gardens (199 Augusta Ave.) had to shift their perspective when the pandemic hit this past spring. They opened patio service this past summer and are also offering a weekly set dinner menu, available for pick up. A recent menu consisted of sea bass crudo, mushroom rice, banana cake and more for $50. Visit their website for more details, to place your order, and bring a little upscale flare to your at-home experience.