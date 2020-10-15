Brought to you by Truss Beverages
Three great recipes for your favourite cannabis beverages
We mixed up a trio of flavourful Fall beverages with House of Terpenes sparkling tonics
Terpenes, those distinctive compounds that give cannabis its unique flavour and scent, are front and centre in the two sparkling tonics made by House of Terpenes. There’s Limonene and Sparkling Tonic—bright and citrusy with notes of lemon, tangerine and thyme flavours. And there’s Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic—with tarragon, orange peel, clove and cinnamon complementing the earthiness of the botanicals. Each has a medium potency, with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD in the formulas. To enhance your beverage repertoire this season, Toronto bartender extraordinaire Evelyn Chick riffed off their flavour profiles gave us these three easy-to-make recipes. And if you’re new to drinking your cannabis, remember to err on the more conservative side of potency—the advice is to start low and sip slow.
Grapefruit Hibiscus Sparkler
This spicy sweet ensemble is uplifting in its depth of flavours, using two unusual ingredients and a hint of sweet spice.
Ingredients
- 2 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
- 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
- 1/2 oz Hibiscus Honey*
- ice
- Top with 3oz House of Terpenes Limonene & Sparkling Tonic
- grapefruit slice (garnish)
Glass:
Medium or Tall Glass
Serves 1 portion
Instructions:
- In a shaker tin, add grapefruit juice, ginger, lime juice and hibiscus honey.
- Add ice and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
- Stain over ice in a fresh glass.
- Top with House of Terpenes Limonene & Sparkling Tonic.
- Garnish with a grapefruit slice half moon on top of the drink
* Hibiscus Honey : steep 3 dried hibiscus flowers in 200ml boiling water for 5 minutes until fragrant. Add 400 ml honey and stir. Let cool and strain out solids.
Green Adventure
The green goddess of drinks, this cannabis mixer is herbal and citrus forward, a cleansing sensation for the palette.
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Cucumber Juice
- 1/2 oz Lime Juice
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 stalk cilantro
- ice
- Top with 3oz House of Terpenes Limonene & Sparkling Tonic
- cucumber ribbons (garnish)
Glass:
Tall Glass
Serves 1 portion
Instructions:
- In a shaker tin, add lemon juice and sugar. Stir until dissolved.
- Add juices and cilantro. Add ice and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
- Stain over ice in a fresh, tall glass.
- Top with House of Terpenes Limonene & Sparkling Tonic.
- Garnish with cucumber ribbons.
Autumn Refresh
The wondrous flavours of this mocktail come from a earthy, fall flavours with combination of apple and cinnamon spice.
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz Apple Cider
- 3/4 oz Maple Syrup
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- ice
- Top with 4oz House of Terpenes Myrcene & Sparkling Tonic
- red apple slices (garnish)
- cinnamon dust (garnish)
Glass:
Tall Glass
Serves 1 portion
Instructions:
- In a tall glass, add apple cider, maple syrup and lemon juice.
- Fill glass with ice and stir for 10-15 seconds until integrated.
- Fill with ice again and top with House of Terpenes Myrcene & Sparkling Tonic.
- Garnish with thinly sliced apples and grated cinnamon.