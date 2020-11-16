Five fun end-of-fall rituals for friends

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s not to take any chance to celebrate life’s little victories for granted. We need those good vibes now more than ever, right? Sweater and leather weather is still in full swing, so grab your pals, grab some grub and make the most of these late-fall days. Here are a few local ideas to keep the good times rolling until the first big snow fall or below zero day. Hold on, friends.

A west-side wander

If you’re unfamiliar with Sugo (1281 Bloor St. W.), it’s time to get acquainted. This Italian joint makes to-die-for meatballs, parm sandwiches and pastas. It’s the perfect spot for an intimate dinner for due, tre, quattro. Sugo is also a quick jaunt to the newly opened Patel Brown Gallery (21 Wade Ave., Unit 2), a 4,000 square foot space currently highlighting incredible art from BIPOC artists like Rajni Perera, Nep Sidhu and Dominque Fung. Visit their website to book an appointment. Sounds like the perfect Saturday afternoon stroll, to us.

A new beverage repertoire

So we finally have this socially-distanced drinks thing down, right? You’ve been spacing the chairs on porches and back decks, loading up on blankets and toques and comforting nosh. Now it’s time to switch up the grown-up drinks on offer. Toast your afternoon together—and friendship in general—with one of Little Victory’s four bottled and bubbly options. Each sparkling beverage offers 2.5 mg of THC and 2.5 mg of CBD, mixed with all-natural flavours. The Dry Grapefruit and Dry Lemon are bubbly, light bodied beverages with a slightly tannic mouthfeel. or you can pick from the more fruity, flavour-forward Sparkling Blood Orange and Sparkling Dark Cherry. Cheers to that!

A beach-side stroll

The Beaches have gained some incredible little spots in recent years, so head over to grab a coffee from Bud’s Coffee Bar (1966 Queen Street East), a quaint little take out window that offers caffeinated fuel and delicious pastries. You’ll be a quick wander from the boardwalk, so you can take your nature bathing seriously. Just grab a picnic blanket and park yourself on the grass in one of the parks or on the beach if it’s not too windy.

Royal treatments

Local spa Majesty’s Pleasure has opened a new location in Yorkville (102 Yorkville Ave.), complete with plush velvet seating, gold hardware and newly implemented COVID-19 measures, all to make getting a mani/pedi with your gals fun and super safe. Oh, and did we mention that the space is super Instagram-worthy? You’re welcome!

A bundled-up picnic

If you’re looking for an adventure outside of the downtown core (who isn’t right now?), head to Drake-approved Patty Stop Inc. (5506 Lawrence Ave. E.) for flavourful patties, jerk chicken and more. Email ahead, grab your takeout and head further along Lawrence Ave. E. to Rouge Beach Park (195 Rouge Hills Dr.) for a pet-friendly outdoor jaunt. We co-sign long Doggo walks, jerk chicken and besties catch-ups.