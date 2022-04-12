The best-dressed literati at Biblio Bash

Following a two-year hiatus, Toronto’s most stylish bibliophiles reunited in Yorkville last week for Biblio Bash, a fundraiser for the Toronto Public Library Foundation. This year’s sold-out event included a mix of local authors, philanthropists and entertainers. Here’s a look inside.

Marie Henein, 56, lawyer

“Not my first time at this library, but it’s my first time at this event. It’s lovely to see everybody.”

Victoria Webster, 46, chair of Biblio Bash committee

“The theme is black and white and floral because things have been so dismal and grey. My dress is from Toronto designer Narces, and it’s happy.”

Tyrone Edwards, 40, Host of CTV’s ETalk

“This is my first time attending and I’m hosting it! I’ve dressed to the theme: I’ve got floral cufflinks and studs on my shirt, and a diamond rose on my lapel.”

Ashley Audrain, 39, writer

“My book came out during the pandemic so I connected with many authors virtually. It’s been a treat to finally meet people I’ve been messaging and texting with for so long.”

Jim Treliving, 80, chairman of Boston Pizza

“I love dressing up. I think it’s because I joined the RCMP when I was 18, and we wore red jackets when nobody else did.”

Shawn Micallef, 48, writer

“This is my first time at this fundraiser but I’ve spent years in this library writing and working.”

Marissa Stapley, 43, writer

“I bought this outfit for the Zoom launch of my novel Lucky last year. It was three feet too long but I never thought I’d be wearing it outside of the house. When I heard Biblio Bash was back I got it altered.”

Eternity Martis, 29, writer and journalist

“I’m really excited. Because of Covid, this is my first in-person event since becoming an author. It’s very swanky.”

Linda Rui Feng, 46, writer and professor

“It’s really nice to be wearing a glittery dress and supporting the library. And it feels wonderful to be socializing after a long hiatus.”

Randy Boyagoda, 45, writer and professor

“I came here from work, so I’m wearing a blue suit. But because it’s a black tie event I added a bow tie.”

Bryn Turnbull, 33, writer

“I write historical fiction and I wanted something that was a bit of a nod to my genre but a little elevated. So I chose this green velvet. I don’t even know how to describe it. You think I’d be able to, as an author.”

Saleema Nawaz, 43, writer

“The Toronto Reference Library is a gorgeous setting and the beauty here is keeping my mind happy.”

Uzma Jalaluddin, 42, writer and teacher

“I grew up coming to the library and it’s the reason why I’m a writer today. So I’m really happy to be here. My outfit was designed by Muslim-American designer and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.”

Bob Ramsay, 72, writer

“My wife and I have attended as guests for seven or eight years, but I’m here tonight as an author. It’s been weird to put on dress clothes again. You kind of forget how to, and nothing fits.”

Jane Igharo, 31, writer

“Writing can be very isolating. I usually only interact with people online—on Twitter, on Instagram—so I love seeing faces and talking to those who love and do the same thing that I do.”

Sascha Hastings, 52, curator, writer and editor

“I chose an outfit that looks like it has writing on it—it’s black and white and literary.”