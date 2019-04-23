The painter behind Cocktail Bar’s breezy mural shares her current obsessions

In 2013, the artist Danielle Worrall became a regular at then-just-opened Rhum Corner, Jen Agg’s Dundas West Haitian bar. Over many plates of rice and beans, she struck up a friendship with fellow artist Roland Jean, Agg’s husband, who invited Worrall to collaborate on a mural for the Montreal restaurant Agrikol. Agg later asked Worrall to create the painted palm fronds at both Cocktail Bar and Grey Gardens. Their collaboration continues, most recently with Worrall providing the retro-chic sign and detailing for Agg’s latest venture, Le Swan. In addition to tropical-tinged murals, Worrall also makes textiles—her macramé designs were displayed on the Drake Hotel’s rooftop patio last year.

Stuff She Loves

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen uses cutting-edge tech such as 3-D printing to create wearable art

Louise Reimer’s silkscreened Matisse Face Sweater is a playful nod to the Modernist master

The chic, expandable Supernova tote bag from Hoi Bo is made in the Distillery District

Dundas West design fixture Bookhou has a reputation for playfulness and craftsmanship. Both qualities are clearly displayed in their custom Pilea Mobile

Cambie Design’s wool Puno cushion cover is woven in the Andes. The traditional Peruvian technique results in one-of-a-kind textiles

Local artist Ness Lee’s ceramics, housewares and washi tape add a flash of personality to any living space