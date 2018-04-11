Lebel and Bouliane’s Trade Secrets

The husband-and-wife architectural firm finds inspiration in sunlight, geodes and rock formations

By Caroline Aksich | Portrait by Erin Leydon |

Luc Bouliane and Natasha Lebel are a one-stop architecture shop: their portfolio includes libraries, ad agencies and cultural spaces, along with modest (and not so modest) homes. They’re known for their sculptural interiors, which are often influenced by the couple’s obsession with geology. The formation of geodes, for example, inspired their much-lauded Relmar House: the clever, ultra-modernist semi maximizes natural light by pulling rays in through an angled skylight, and then bouncing the beams off a reflective limestone wall. The house’s stone- and brick-clad exterior and airy interior complete the geode illusion. Other rocky formations, like shale and drumlins, often help shape the geometry of their projects and how their designs relate to the landscape.

Their Current Obsessions
Montreal firm Lambert and Fils creates quirky yet elegant light fixtures like the Laurent 07
Patricia Urquiola’s geometric rugs for CC-Tapis come in soft colours and trippy shapes
Photographer Kim Keever drops globs of acrylic paint into large aquariums and shoots the results
Lebel is obsessed with Cor’s family-friendly Trio Sofa. She loves the coral hue
Mutina’s 3-D porcelain tiles create a corrugated surface instead of a flat wall

 

