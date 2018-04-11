Mary Ratcliffe’s Trade Secrets

The ingenious carpenter makes bespoke pieces for unusual spaces

By Caroline Aksich | Portrait by Erin Leydon |

When Mary Ratcliffe was seven, her dad showed her how to weld. As a teen, she would lock herself in his workshop, where she taught herself woodworking. And in 2013, she started her own bespoke furniture company. Ratcliffe blends rustic materials with whimsical flourishes. She used shou sugi ban, a Japanese wood-torching technique, to turn a white ash table matte black, burning the surface to raise the texture of the wood grain and creating a sleek, silky finish. Her current projects include a 1971 Airstream trailer, which she’s retrofitting with a cozy reading room and dining area, and a bedroom for an 11-year-old girl built in a walk-in closet, with a wall-to-wall bed, hidden storage and an overhead loft.

Her Current Obsessions
She uses Molo’s foldable, LED-lit paper softwall to separate her bedroom and living room
Castor Design’s Deadstock Catherine Lamp is made from salvaged material, like marble from First Canadian Place
Therma Kota’s Silja jacket is made to order from sustainably sourced Spanish shearling
She fell in love with Mathieu Lehanneur’s marble Ocean Memories table at Design Miami
Brooklyn photographer Dean West stitches together dozens of images to create surreal landscapes

 

More Design Pros

 

 

The Latest

Food

Toronto’s top 10 burgers, according to a guy who has eaten one from 187 of the city’s restaurants

Crime

Q&A: Hank Idsinga on the pressure of leading the highest-profile serial killer case since Bernardo

Houses

House of the Week: $3 million for a big old house near High Park

City

All the best and worst things that happened to Toronto last month

Travel

Inside the Anndore House, a stylish new boutique hotel near Yonge and Bloor

Art

Ten amazing basketball pictures by Jamal Burger, the Toronto photographer who just shot DeMar DeRozan for the cover of Slam magazine