Kevin Chan’s Trade Secrets

The Nivek Remas designer transforms industrial shells into modern marvels

By Caroline Aksich | Portrait by Erin Leydon |

Kevin Chan’s design firm, Nivek Remas, gained a cult following in 2014 after their first big project—a townhouse development in a former government building on Dovercourt—sold out in a single weekend. That same year, he transformed a derelict Bloorcourt boiler factory into a collection of laneway homes that juxtaposed industrial elements (milk-washed brick) with opulent details (skylit master baths with cathedral ceilings). That blend of rustic and modern is one of Chan’s trademarks: he recently painted the interior of a Forest Hill century home in bright shades of off-white and revamped a cold, industrial micro-condo with vintage pieces from Prince Edward County.

 

His Current Obsessions
Regine Schumann’s neon and black-lit artworks
India Mahdavi and Pierre Frey design sumptuous velvet upholstery in rich colours
Le Labo’s woodsy, unisex Santal 33 scent
The Segment table by Apparatus, with its lacquer surface, resin legs and brass hardware
The vaulted ceiling, wood details and greenery at Le Sirenuse, Joseph Dirand’s Miami restaurant

 

More Design Pros

 

 

Big Stories

Life

I lost my job, my home and my marriage to heroin

Crime

The true story of the fraudsters that fleeced the TTC for $6 million and counting

Crime

The untold story of the notorious crossbow killer

Life

Behind the scenes with Jagmeet Singh, the left’s greatest showman

Life

Boy meets girl, girl meets girl, boy meets boy, true love ensues…

Tech

The AI superstars at Google, Facebook, Apple—they all studied under this guy