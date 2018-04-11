Kevin Chan’s design firm, Nivek Remas, gained a cult following in 2014 after their first big project—a townhouse development in a former government building on Dovercourt—sold out in a single weekend. That same year, he transformed a derelict Bloorcourt boiler factory into a collection of laneway homes that juxtaposed industrial elements (milk-washed brick) with opulent details (skylit master baths with cathedral ceilings). That blend of rustic and modern is one of Chan’s trademarks: he recently painted the interior of a Forest Hill century home in bright shades of off-white and revamped a cold, industrial micro-condo with vintage pieces from Prince Edward County.

His Current Obsessions