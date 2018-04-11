Adele Pierre’s Trade Secrets

The garden guru creates outdoor spaces that are as stunning as they are sustainable

By Caroline Aksich | Portrait by Erin Leydon |

Adele Pierre spent four decades playing violin for the Stratford Festival, the Canadian Opera Company and the Calgary Philharmonic. Last year, she ditched the orchestra pit for the dirt patch, devoting herself full-time to landscape design. Pierre plants sustainable rain gardens with native species. She often nixes entire lawns, replacing them with heaps of bee- and bird-friendly flowers (echinacea, black-eyed Susans, ninebark) and terracing the land to redirect water away from storm drains and back into the earth. While excavating a recent project, she pulled a boulder out of the earth and transformed it into a water feature. Although she’s hung up her violin, Pierre’s client list is a who’s who of the Toronto music scene, including COC concertmaster Marie Bérard and National Ballet musical director David Briskin.

 

Her Current Obsessions
Blink wall fixtures project light downward, illuminating pathways and reducing light pollution
Greenville’s red planters are designed to withstand Canadian winters without dulling or cracking
Felco pruners are lightweight and never wear out
Enviro Midori’s permeable pavement has a sleek finish and prevents stormwater runoff
Echinacea is one of her favourite flowers. There’s a variety for every garden, and pollinators love them

 

