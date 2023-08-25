Great Spaces: A tech investor’s home office that doubles as a studio for jam sessions

Style

“It’s both a workspace and a place where I can relax and enjoy my hobbies”

James Mekur, a private equity tech investor, and Christine Viinberg, an interior designer and stylist, at home near Eglinton and Spadina

Christine Viinberg has completed many renovation projects on her 1930s Tudor home since moving in 16 years ago. She turned the backyard into a European-inspired urban oasis, created a top-floor teen hangout and set up a proper home office for her husband.

Formerly drab and disorganized, the room lacked an identity. “Everyone’s stuff was all over the place,” says Christine. “James needed a space to decompress.” Previously, in his job as an investment banker, James worked out of an office on Bay Street during the week and at home on evenings and weekends.

To corral the chaos, Christine moved everyone else’s stuff out and created a dedicated office for James. She added a large Serge Mouille replica light fixture to accentuate the room’s high ceilings and popped a fresh insert into the fireplace, framing it in marble. Then she decked the space out with mid-century modern accessories, artwork from friends and sports memorabilia.

James used to use it strictly as an office. “But now,” he says, “it’s a place where I can also relax and enjoy my hobbies, like playing guitar.”

“This vintage desk has such beautiful lines,” says Christine. It’s from the online shop Mid Century Modern Toronto

 

The chairs don’t have arms, so James can play guitar in them

 

The pen-and-ink print above the couch is called “Axtons New York.” It’s from South Hill Home on Dupont

 

“As birthday gifts to myself, I buy guitars,” says James. Last year, he bought a tailor-made acoustic guitar; this year, he got a Gibson Les Paul

 

