Toronto Life’s top real estate stories of 2021

Toronto Life’s top real estate stories of 2021

Amid another crazy year—including on-again-off-again lockdowns, undulating case counts, varying gathering rules, flip-flopping travel restrictions and the late arrival of a new Greek letter—at least one thing remained consistent: our collective obsession with real estate.

In 2021, as Covid lingered and the Toronto market continued to climb, hitting an all-time high last month, with an eye-watering average sale price of $1,163,000, perhaps it’s no surprise that our readers were most interested in stories about people purchasing properties outside of the city.

Cottages in Prince Edward County, seaside shanties in Newfoundland, castles in France—if someone skipped town and scooped up their dream property, we were here writing about it.

No. 1



Luc Rinaldi | May 19

Read more

No. 2



Ali Amad | April 15

Read more

No. 3



Ethan Rotberg | July 24

Read more

No. 4



Andrea Yu | February 11

Read more

No. 5



Cheryl Bozynski | August 6

Read more

No. 6



Andrea Yu | June 7

Read more

No. 7



Liza Agrba | June 16

Read more

No. 8



Kristen Cripps | May 19

Read more

No. 9



Luc Rinaldi | May 20

Read more

No. 10



Andrea Yu | June 30

Read more

Do you have an interesting real estate story? We’d love to hear about it: realestate@torontolife.com