House of the Week: $4.7 million for a Bedford Park home with major pool party potential
Address: 75 De Vere Gardens
Neighbourhood: Bedford Park
Agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $4,695,000
Previously sold for: $1,520,000 in 2013, prior to a rebuild
The place
A stone and brick home, with an in-ground pool and hardwood oak floors.
The history
This place was built three and a half years ago, after the owners knocked down the house that previously occupied the lot. The new structure has custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and a home theatre with a 4K projector and surround sound.
Here’s the entryway:
The living room has leaded windows and a gas fireplace:
The dining room:
The kitchen has custom cabinets by Cameo Kitchens. The countertops are granite:
The breakfast area is continuous with the family room:
The family room has a gas fireplace with a limestone surround:
At the top of the stairs, there’s a large skylight:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one:
And another:
The master bedroom has its own gas fireplace:
It also has two walk-in closets:
And a large ensuite bathroom:
There’s a rec room and a spare bedroom on the lower level:
And here’s that home theatre:
Big selling point
The home comes with an in-ground pool, hot tub and cabana. Add bottle service and the backyard is basically a private pool bar:
Possible deal breaker
The garage only has room for two cars, so anyone with more than a couple Maseratis may need to park one in the driveway.
By the numbers
• $4,695,000
• $19,242.30 in taxes (2017)
• 4,080 square feet
• 2,200-square-foot lower level
• 50-by-131.12-foot lot
• 6 bathrooms
• 6 parking spots
• 5 bedrooms