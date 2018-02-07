House of the Week: $4.7 million for a Bedford Park home with major pool party potential

Address: 75 De Vere Gardens

Neighbourhood: Bedford Park

Agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $4,695,000

Previously sold for: $1,520,000 in 2013, prior to a rebuild

The place

A stone and brick home, with an in-ground pool and hardwood oak floors.

The history

This place was built three and a half years ago, after the owners knocked down the house that previously occupied the lot. The new structure has custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and a home theatre with a 4K projector and surround sound.

Here’s the entryway:

The living room has leaded windows and a gas fireplace:

The dining room:

The kitchen has custom cabinets by Cameo Kitchens. The countertops are granite:

The breakfast area is continuous with the family room:

The family room has a gas fireplace with a limestone surround:

At the top of the stairs, there’s a large skylight:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one:

And another:

The master bedroom has its own gas fireplace:

It also has two walk-in closets:

And a large ensuite bathroom:

There’s a rec room and a spare bedroom on the lower level:

And here’s that home theatre:

Big selling point

The home comes with an in-ground pool, hot tub and cabana. Add bottle service and the backyard is basically a private pool bar:

Possible deal breaker

The garage only has room for two cars, so anyone with more than a couple Maseratis may need to park one in the driveway.

By the numbers

• $4,695,000

• $19,242.30 in taxes (2017)

• 4,080 square feet

• 2,200-square-foot lower level

• 50-by-131.12-foot lot

• 6 bathrooms

• 6 parking spots

• 5 bedrooms