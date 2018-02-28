House of the Week: $1.5 million for a Parkdale duplex with a big backyard

Address: 46 Cowan Avenue

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agents: Tracey Logan and David Patrick Bailey, Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,499,000

The place

A red-brick home split into two units.

The history

The selling agents think the home was converted into a duplex at some point in the 1980s. It still has original flooring, baseboards and mouldings.

The house is split into two units. This one takes up the second and third floors:

Here’s the upper unit’s kitchen, lined with bright red tile:

There’s a den at the back of the upper unit, with a door to a private deck:

The upper unit’s two bedrooms are on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The lower unit takes up the first floor and the basement:

The occupants have figured out some creative bike storage solutions:

Here’s the lower unit’s kitchen:

The bedroom is in the basement:

Big selling point

Some duplexes force their inhabitants to share amenities, but this place has plenty to go around. There are four parking spaces, and both units have washers and dryers. Plus, the home is on a 150-foot-deep lot, meaning there’s backyard space for everybody:

Possible deal breaker

The bathrooms in each unit are a little behind the times. If the buyers are looking for modern, spa-type facilities they’ll have to renovate:

By the numbers

• $1,499,000

• $5,635.57 in taxes

• 4 parking spaces

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms