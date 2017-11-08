House of the Week: $2.5 million for a newly renovated townhouse near St. Clair West

House of the Week: $2.5 million for a newly renovated townhouse near St. Clair West

Address: 413 Walmer Road

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agents: Robert S. Greenberg and Adam David Weiner, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,495,000

Previously sold for: $1,726,000, in 2015, prior to a renovation

The place

A newly renovated townhouse near Spadina and St. Clair, only blocks from an LCBO and a Loblaw’s, and a quick jaunt away from Casa Loma.

The history

The home was built around 20 years ago, but it was totally redone when the owner bought it in 2015. The only area left untouched was the basement bathroom.

Here’s the exterior of the house:

There’s a breakfast area at the front of the house:

The living and dining areas are at the back:

The flooring in here is oak:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the other:

The master suite has the third floor to itself. It has a private balcony and a gas fireplace:

The view from the balcony:

And here’s the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

The backyard is decked over:

And the garage takes up part of the lower level:

Big selling point

At first glance, four floors may seem like a lot to traverse, but there’s an elevator that goes to all of them.

Possible deal breaker

There isn’t much in the way of grass here—the outdoor space is mostly decks and balconies—but that means less necessity for gardening and lawn care.

By the numbers

• $2,495,000

• $8,971.18 in taxes (2016)

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2-car garage

• 2 gas fireplaces

• 1 elevator