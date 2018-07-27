Houses

House of the Week: $7 million for a newly built mini-mansion in Forest Hill

By |  

Address: 308 Vesta Drive
Neighbourhood: Forest Hill
Agent: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $6,995,000
Previously sold for: $2,680,000, in 2015, prior to a rebuild

The place

A detached new-build with high ceilings and a transitional-style facade.

The history

The sellers bought this property three years ago, then tore down a pre-existing house and built this one in its place. It comes with top-of-the-line kitchen appliances and a four-car underground garage.

The foyer floor is porcelain tile:

The living room has a gas fireplace with a marble surround:

Here’s the dining room:

And the kitchen:

The family room has another gas fireplace:

And the study comes with some built-in storage:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom has yet another fireplace:

And a large walk-in closet:

And an ensuite bathroom with heated floors:

The basement rec room has a built-in wet bar:

Big selling point

All of the upstairs bedrooms have ensuites, so forget about ever accidentally picking up the wrong toothbrush.

Possible deal breaker

The backyard lawn is in rough shape at the moment, but that’s nothing an in-ground pool couldn’t fix:

By the numbers

• $6,995,000
• 4,384 square feet
• 1,361-square-foot basement
• 50-by-138.5-foot lot
• 6 bathrooms
• 6 bedrooms
• 6 parking spaces

