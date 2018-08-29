House of the Week: $3.7 million for a heritage home in Leaside

Address: 262 Bessborough Drive

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Limited, Brokerage

Price: $3,699,000

The place

A historic red-brick home in Leaside, close to Eglinton and Bayview and steps away from Howard Talbot Park.

The history

Originally built in 1883 for Thomas G. Elgie, a farmer and realtor, the heritage-designated house is the oldest home in Leaside. The owner subdivided the large property for redevelopment, but left the original home intact. An interior renovation was completed in 2018.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

And here’s the family room:

There’s a wet bar in the basement:

Big selling point

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, an expansive walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and a walkout with a view of the garden in the backyard. Not too shabby.

Here’s the bedroom:

The closet:

And the ensuite:

Possible deal breaker

Because the home is set so far back on its lot, the backyard isn’t as large as one might expect. The plus side of that is that the front of the home has enough parking space for six cars.

By the numbers

• $3,699,000

• 3,045 square feet

• 1,544-square-foot lower level

• 135 years old

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms