Houses

House of the Week: $3.7 million for a heritage home in Leaside

House of the Week: $3.7 million for a heritage home in Leaside

By | Photography By Tyler McKeag/Minds Combined Media |  

By | Photography By Tyler McKeag/Minds Combined Media |  

Address: 262 Bessborough Drive
Neighbourhood: Leaside
Agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Limited, Brokerage
Price: $3,699,000

The place

A historic red-brick home in Leaside, close to Eglinton and Bayview and steps away from Howard Talbot Park.

The history

Originally built in 1883 for Thomas G. Elgie, a farmer and realtor, the heritage-designated house is the oldest home in Leaside. The owner subdivided the large property for redevelopment, but left the original home intact. An interior renovation was completed in 2018.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

And here’s the family room:

There’s a wet bar in the basement:

Big selling point

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, an expansive walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and a walkout with a view of the garden in the backyard. Not too shabby.

Here’s the bedroom:

The closet:

And the ensuite:

Possible deal breaker

Because the home is set so far back on its lot, the backyard isn’t as large as one might expect. The plus side of that is that the front of the home has enough parking space for six cars.

By the numbers

• $3,699,000
• 3,045 square feet
• 1,544-square-foot lower level
• 135 years old
• 6 parking spaces
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Leaside

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a stylish duplex in the Annex

Houses

House of the Week: $2.9 million for a completely rebuilt former row house near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Houses

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a hidden laneway house in the Annex

Houses

House of the Week: $3.2 million for an ultra-modern new-build in Little Portugal

Houses

House of the Week: $7 million for a newly built mini-mansion in Forest Hill

Houses

House of the Week: $2 million for a Victorian fixer-upper in Summerhill