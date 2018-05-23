House of the Week: $2 million for a stylishly updated home in the Beaches

Address: 228 Wineva Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Alex Brott and Heather Hadden, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $1,999,000

Previously sold for: $1,515,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation

The place

A newly renovated home near Kew Gardens and a few blocks away from the beach.

The history

The original home was built in 1910. The sellers did a to-the-studs renovation that included covering the existing stucco exterior with white board siding, opening up the interior, adding oak hardwood flooring throughout and creating the third-floor master suite.

Here’s the living area, at the front of the house:

The dining area:

There’s a little wine storage:

And an all-new kitchen:

The family room has doors to the backyard:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

This one is being used as an office:

And here’s the other one:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the basement rec room:

Big selling point

This home is made for entertaining, with an expansive deck and backyard magnolia tree, an open living and dining area and a built-in wine fridge under the stairs. Instagram opportunities abound:

Possible deal breaker

Though the third floor master suite is large, well-lit and luxurious (with heated bathroom floors, a soaker tub and a dressing room), some ultra-private buyers might not like that the terrace faces the street and not the backyard:

By the numbers

• $1,999,000

• $6,687.60 in taxes

• 2,298 square feet

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces