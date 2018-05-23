House of the Week: $2 million for a stylishly updated home in the Beaches
Address: 228 Wineva Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Alex Brott and Heather Hadden, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,999,000
Previously sold for: $1,515,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation
The place
A newly renovated home near Kew Gardens and a few blocks away from the beach.
The history
The original home was built in 1910. The sellers did a to-the-studs renovation that included covering the existing stucco exterior with white board siding, opening up the interior, adding oak hardwood flooring throughout and creating the third-floor master suite.
Here’s the living area, at the front of the house:
The dining area:
There’s a little wine storage:
And an all-new kitchen:
The family room has doors to the backyard:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
This one is being used as an office:
And here’s the other one:
The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:
Here’s the master ensuite:
And the basement rec room:
Big selling point
This home is made for entertaining, with an expansive deck and backyard magnolia tree, an open living and dining area and a built-in wine fridge under the stairs. Instagram opportunities abound:
Possible deal breaker
Though the third floor master suite is large, well-lit and luxurious (with heated bathroom floors, a soaker tub and a dressing room), some ultra-private buyers might not like that the terrace faces the street and not the backyard:
By the numbers
• $1,999,000
• $6,687.60 in taxes
• 2,298 square feet
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces