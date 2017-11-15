House of the Week: $3.5 million for an eco-friendly modern home near the 401

Address: 116 Upper Canada Drive

Neighbourhood: St. Andrew-Winfields

Agent: Chris Killam, Property.ca Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,499,900

Previously sold for: $550,000, in 2009, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern, new-ish build near Yonge and the 401, with easy access to an Ikea for new furniture purchases.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

And there’s a dining area:

The family room is at the back of the house:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house:

There are some adults who would kill for a toy collection like this:

Tent bunkbeds with a SLIDE? These people deserve some kind of parenting Nobel prize (or maybe their stager does):

And this bedroom is just okay:

Here’s the master bedroom:

It has an impressive amount of closet space, plus an ensuite bathroom:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And also a fifth bedroom:

The backyard is quite large:

The history

The home was designed by architect Richard Librach and built in 2010. Many of the neighbouring properties are postwar bungalows, but they’re slowly being demolished and replaced with homes in this style.

Big selling point

This home’s eco-friendly touches include in-floor radiant heating, solar panels (which give the owner an average of $4,900 in annual income through a government program) and a greywater system to help reduce waste.

Possible deal breaker

Though there are trees, noise barrier walls and a long backyard to mute the sound, the proximity of the 401 may be too much for some buyers to overlook. For others, it may be a positive: getting on the highway in the morning will never be a problem.

By the numbers

• $3,499,900

• $11,006.00 in taxes (2017)

• 6 bathrooms

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms

• 1 heated driveway